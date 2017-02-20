Monday, February 20, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Rodrigo Duterte accused of paying police to kill

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 20 February 2017 09:51

View Comments

Philippine president ran a 'liquidation squad' as mayor of Davao city targeting drug dealers, alleges former policeman.

A retired Philippine police officer says President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was a mayor, ordered and paid him and other members of a "liquidation squad" to kill criminals and opponents.

The former policeman, Arthur Lascanas, told a news conference on Monday that he was speaking up because he was bothered by his conscience - including his role in the deaths of his two brothers, whom he ordered killed because they were drug users.

"I had my own two brothers killed. Even if I end up dead, I'm content because I've fulfilled my promise to the Lord to make a public confession," he said, breaking into tears.

Human rights lawyers who presented Lascanas at a news conference said his allegations could be grounds for impeaching Duterte.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar described Lascanas' claims as "a protracted political drama" and attempted "character assassination" of Duterte orchestrated by his critics to "topple" his administration.

Duterte has denied his government backs unlawful killings of suspects under his deadly crackdown against illegal drugs, which is feared to have killed more than 7,000 mostly drug users and petty pushers since he took office in June.

The killings under the crackdown, an expansion of his anti-drug campaign when he was a longtime mayor of southern Davao city, have alarmed the United States, other Western governments, and UN rights officials.

Lascanas said the gang of hitmen were paid between $400 and $2,000 per murder, depending on the target.

"Of all the killings we did in Davao City, either we bury them or throw them into the sea. It is paid [for] by Mayor Rody Duterte," he told the news conference at the Senate in the capital Manila.

In many public speeches, Duterte has told policemen to defend themselves if drug suspects fight back and has openly threatened drug lords and dealers with death.

Lascanas's comments came after he denied to a Senate hearing last year that he had been involved in any extrajudicial killings in Davao.

He testified at the inquiry last October after he was implicated by another witness, Edgar Matobato, a former militiaman who said Duterte ordered him and others to kill criminals in gangland-style assaults that left hundreds of people dead.

Lascanas narrated several killings he said Duterte had ordered, permitted or financed as mayor of Davao, including the 1993 bombing of mosques as retaliation after Muslim rebels were blamed for the bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral.

READ MORE: Thousands march against Duterte's war on drugs

Lascanas said he and his group shot dead a kidnapping suspect along with the man's pregnant wife, young son, father-in-law and two others with the consent of Duterte.

After his group informed Duterte about the capture of the suspected mastermind of a kidnapping in Davao, Lascanas quoted the mayor as saying: "All right, make it clean."

Another target was radio commentator Jun Pala, who was critical of Duterte. He was killed in 2003 by gunmen, who then got financial rewards from the then mayor, Lascanas said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.