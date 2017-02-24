Friday, February 24, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong-nam: police

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 24 February 2017 10:29

View Comments

Malaysian police say nerve agent found on face of half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam

Malaysian police say a preliminary report shows the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was carried out with a nerve agent used in chemical warfare.

A statement on Friday from the inspector general of police said that a preliminary analysis from the Chemistry Department of Malaysia identified the agent at "VX nerve agent".

VX nerve agent, or S-2 Diisoprophylaminoethyl methylphosphonothiolate, is a chemical weapon classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died after two women attacked him at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau.

Police have not said how the women were able to apply the nerve agent to Kim's face and also avoid becoming ill themselves. It is not known if they were wearing some sort of thin gloves or if washing their hands quickly removed the danger.

Police had said earlier that the two attackers rubbed a liquid on Kim's face before walking away and quickly washing their hands. He sought help from airport staff but died before he reached the hospital.

North Korea's official, state-controlled media mentioned the case for the first time on Thursday, saying Malaysia's investigation was full of "holes and contradictions" without acknowledging the victim was Kim Jong-nam.

The report from the North Korean news agency KCNA largely echoed past comments by North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, but the publication of at least some news inside North Korea could be a sign of its concern over growing international speculation that Pyongyang dispatched a hit squad to kill Kim.

Long estranged from North Korea's leadership, Kim Jong-nam had lived outside the country for years, staying in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.

The two suspected attackers, and Indonesian woman and a Vietnamese woman, are in custody.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Fake News Prez
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
Ben Tanosborn
Liaquat Ali Khan Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
Liaquat Ali Khan
Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.