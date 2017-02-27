Hwang rejects to extend probe into corruption scandal

Special prosecutors investigating corruption scandal embroiling President Park Geun-hye lose bid to extend inquiry.
South Korea's acting leader Hwang Kyo-ahn has refused to extend a probe by special prosecutors into a huge scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye, drawing the ire of the country's opposition parties.
The corruption controversy erupted late last year over accusations that Park colluded with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives.
Hwang's spokesman Hong Kwon-heui said during a televised briefing on Monday that the probe had served its purpose and it was in the country's best interests for the investigation to conclude as scheduled on Tuesday.
"After much deliberation, the acting president has decided that it would be best for the country's stability to not extend the special investigation and for the prosecutors to take over," Hong said.
The scandal has led to weekly rival protests by tens of thousands of South Koreans, with some supporting Park and others calling for the ouster of the country's first democratically elected leader.
The special prosecutor's team had sought to question Park but is now unlikely to have time.
In a statement, it said the decision was "regrettable" but vowed to "thoroughly wrap up the case" and cooperate with the state prosecutors who will retake control over the investigation.
"The prosecutors are disappointed as during the 70-day investigation they have not been able to examine the full scope of the scandal and that they have been denied to interview the president as well," Fawcett said.
Park, 65, was impeached by parliament in December and has been stripped of her powers until the Constitutional Court decides whether to remove her from office.
Should the Constitutional Court uphold parliament's impeachment of Park, South Korea would hold an election within 60 days of the ruling.
Park cannot be prosecuted while she remains president.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Protests after Anaheim policeman drags teen, fires gun
- Democrats invite immigrants to Trump's Congress speech
- New earth-like exoplanets discovery 'best bet' for life
- Philippine court orders arrest of senator Leila de Lima
- Calls for calm ahead of anti-migrant Pretoria rally
- Somali president names Hassan Ali Khaire prime minister
Donation
Related
- Rival protests in Seoul over Park Geun-hye impeachment
- North Korea embassy official wanted over Kim killing
- North Korean arrested over Kim Jong-nam's killing
- China to suspend coal imports from North Korea
- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrested in bribery probe
- Female suspect arrested over death of Kim Jong-nam
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Trump vs. Truth
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Great Rift
|Uri Avnery
|In Defense of Extreme Cosmopolitanism
|Sheldon Richman
|The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
|Jacob Hornberger
|Fake News Prez
|Will Durst
|America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
|Ben Tanosborn
|Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman