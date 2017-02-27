Monday, February 27, 2017
   
Abu Sayyaf video 'shows beheading of German hostage'

Monday, 27 February 2017 10:17

Philippine army working to confirm reports that Abu Sayyaf fighters beheaded a German man they had seized in November.

The Philippines-based Abu Sayyaf armed group has posted a video purportedly showing the beheading of a German man held for three months after demands for a ransom were not met.

The video, reposted on Monday by the monitoring group SITE, showed an elderly captive slumped on a grassy lot and a man holding a knife to his neck.  

"Now, they'll kill me," the 70-year-old man said before he was executed on Sunday after a ransom demand deadline passed.

SITE identified the man as Jurgen Gustav Kantner, believed to be held by Abu Sayyaf in the jungles of southern Sulu province.

Following the release of the video, the Philippine government issued a statement condemning the "barbaric" killing of the German hostage. 

"Up to the last moment, many sectors, including the armed forces of the Philippines exhausted all efforts to save his life," said Jesus Dureza, presidential peace adviser.

"We all tried our best. But to no avail."

Earlier on Monday, the Philippine army said it was working with local authorities in looking for the captive's body.

Kantner was snatched on November 5 from his yacht off the southern Philippines. The armed group's fighters shot and killed his 59-year-old wife after she fought back and left her body in the boat.

Abu Sayyaf is a small, but highly active group known for beheading, kidnapping, bombing and extortion in the south of the country.

The group is believed to be holding a number of hostages and has freed several in return for ransom payments.

Abu Sayyaf, which is considered a "terrorist" organisation by several western countries, emerged in the early 1990s as an offshoot of a separatist rebellion by minority Moro Muslims in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation's south.

Kidnap-for-ransom operations have long been a lucrative business in the region, but have escalated in recent years.

