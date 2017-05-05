Friday, May 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

IAEA chief: North Korea continues nuclear test efforts

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 05 May 2017 08:56

View Comments

UN atomic agency chief Yukiya Amano says satellite images suggest nuclear efforts moving ahead as stated by Pyongyang.

The United Nations atomic agency has expressed concern about the nuclear programme of North Korea, saying satellite imagery suggests that the country is moving ahead with its nuclear efforts.

In an interview published on Thursday, Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told German daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the agency has "concrete information that the unclear programme is going ahead just as North Korea is publicly stating".

The IAEA is basing its conclusions on satellite surveillance of the communist country, as its inspectors were evicted from North Korea in 2009. 

Inspectors have since continued to collect and evaluate information from satellite imagery, open-source and trade-related information.

"All available clues show that North Korea is making progress, and that worries us," Amano added, pointing out that the security risks would apply beyond the region.

On Thursday, US-based analysts also said that satellite images provided to them indicated that activity had resumed at North Korea's nuclear test site.

"It is unclear if this activity indicates that a nuclear test has been cancelled, or that the facility is in stand-by mode, or that a test is imminent," researchers from the monitoring group at Johns Hopkins University's US-Korea Institute said.

Pyongyang says it has conducted five nuclear weapons tests since 2006. Two of them are supposed to have taken place last year. Furthermore, the country is repeatedly breaching UN resolutions and testing various missiles.

On Monday its foreign ministry warned that the country was prepared to carry out a nuclear test "at any time and at any location" set by its leadership.

US President Donald Trump has been trying to increase pressure on North Korea and is counting on China's support to do so.

Trump said that all options were on the table in the case of Pyongyang, but lately toned down his statements, mentioning he would even be inclined to meet North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, under certain conditions.

Amid tensions and belligerent rhetoric from North Korea, the US test-fired an unarmed ballistic missile from an airbase in California.

The Minuteman 3 is an intercontinental missile capable of transporting nuclear warheads. The US air force has about 450 such weapons, part of its nuclear arsenal.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The National-Security State’s Tradition of Embracing Dictators
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst
Uri Avnery The Israeli Macron
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Trump versus International Liberalism: Should We Care?
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Talk to, Don’t Provoke, North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn
Stephen Lendman Tillerson Bashes Iran
Stephen Lendman

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.