Saturday, May 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Twin blasts kill two in Philippines

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 06 May 2017 13:56

View Comments

The police suggest gangs are to blame for twin explosions in Manila that also left six people wounded.

At least two people have been killed and six others wounded in two explosions in the Philippine capital Manila, a police spokesman said.

The first blast occurred around 6:00pm (10:00 GMT) on Saturday near a mosque in Quiapo, one of the older parts of Manila, killing two and wounding four others, according to city police chief Oscar Albayalde.

Two and a half hours later, a second blast hit the same area – a narrow street crammed with stalls hawking clothes and homeware – wounding two policemen inspecting the site, according to a photographer for the AFP news agency, who witnessed the explosion.

The police chief suggested that gangs could be to blame.

"We do not see any indication that this is a terror attack," he said, and added: "We do not want to speculate, but it's possible this is a gang war."

Albayalde said the first blast appeared to have come from a package that was being delivered by a man on a motorcycle.

"The man on the motorcycle who delivered the package was killed. The other killed was the person who received the package," he told the DZRH radio station.

The explosions occurred near an Islamic community centre and about a hundred metres from the Quiapo Golden Mosque, damaging part of the Islamic centre and shattering windows in nearby buildings.

"It was very powerful," Omar Yahya, 22, who was at the Islamic centre when the first explosion hit, told the AFP. "Windows were broken and the wooden part of the building collapsed".

Manila was also hit by an explosion last week. At least 14 people were wounded on April 28 when a home-made pipe bomb was detonated in the district of Quiapo.

That attack occurred as Southeast Asian leaders were meeting for a summit a few kilometres away.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) group claimed responsibility for the explosion on April 28, but police blamed it on a gang fight. One person was arrested over that attack. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The National-Security State’s Tradition of Embracing Dictators
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.