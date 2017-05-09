Tuesday, May 09, 2017
   
Liberal Moon Jae-in set to win South Korean presidency

Tuesday, 09 May 2017 07:33

Exit polls show Moon leading conservative challenger Hoon Joon-pyo, 41.4 to 23.3 percent.

Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is on course to win South Korea's presidential election on Tuesday, according to exit polls, in a landslide victory that will end nearly a decade of conservative rule.

Moon, 64, is expected to beat conservative challenger, former prosecutor Hong Joon-pyo, by 41.4 percent to 23.3 percent of the votes, a joint survey by three network television stations showed.

Shortly after projections were reported, Moon spoke at his party's headquarters saying the victory was expected, but adding South Koreans must "calmly wait" for official results. 

"If we win indeed, I think today's triumph is the triumph of yearning," Moon said.

"First of all it was the yearning of the public, calling for the change of government. Second of all it is our yearning to realise that yearning of the public."

Moon's two major challengers, conservative Hong Joon-pyo and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo, conceded defeat, paving the way for Moon to claim victory, The Associated Press reported. 

Hong said he will "accept the result of the election". 

The result is expected to end months of political turmoil stemming from a parliamentary vote in December to impeach former President Park Geun-hye  over an extensive corruption scandal.

The Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment in March, making her the first democratically elected leader to be removed from office in South Korea and triggering a snap election to choose her successor.

“People have wanted a cleaner, fairer and more equal government but the previous government has not been successful on that matter,” Don S. Shin, a professor of economics at the Sookmyung Women’s University said from Seoul.

“As a result, people came out to the streets last October in the so-called ‘candlelight revolution’, so this special election is a kind of culmination of the people’s choice of a new government,” he added.

But Shin predicted that Moon is going to have a “hard time” to deliver on some of his election promises as he does not enjoy a majority in parliament.

“I foresee enormous trouble for the president to handle the matters in the Congress.”

