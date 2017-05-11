Thursday, May 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Deadly earthquake hits China's Taxkorgan county

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 11 May 2017 10:30

View Comments

At least nine people killed and more than 20 injured in 5.5-magnitude earthquake that hit China's Xinjiang region.

At least nine people were killed and more than 20 injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Taxkorgan county in western China, the region's earthquake administration said.

The quake struck a remote mountainous area in China's Xinjiang region that borders Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan on Thursday morning.

The Xinjiang Earthquake Administration said 23 people had been injured, including one seriously, and more than 180 houses had collapsed in the lightly populated area.

The earthquake has affected more than 12,000 people, and about 9,200 people have been evacuated to safety, Xinhua news agency reported. 

Most homes in the area are made of wood and mudbricks or rock, the agency said. Search and rescue work was under way, it added.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 10km.

The People's Daily posted a photo on Twitter of a building in ruins.

Other photos, all from the official earthquake monitoring centre, show ceiling panels on the ground in one building and products on the ground in a store.

Taxkorgan county has a population of around 33,000 and is notable for being a stop on the Karakoram Highway, built along the ancient Silk Road connecting China's far western city of Kashgar to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

The official Xinhua News Agency said there had been frequent aftershocks.

Earthquakes are common in China's west, although the low population density there often means casualty figures are low.

However, in 2003, a 6.8-magnitude quake in a nearby county killed 268 people.

China's deadliest earthquake this century, a 7.9 magnitude temblor with a depth of 19km, struck Sichuan province in May 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.