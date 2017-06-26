Monday, June 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Hopes fade in grim search for Xinmo landslide survivors

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 25 June 2017 09:22

View Comments

Thousands of Chinese rescuers with detection devices and dogs look for survivors after disaster in Sichuan province.

Xinmo landslide

Rescue workers in southwestern China have recovered several bodies as hopes fade in the search for 93 other people missing after a massive landslide buried down a mountain village.

A huge landslide crashed on the village of Xinmo, in mountainous Sichuan province, as dawn broke on Saturday.

Thousands of rescuers with detection devices and dogs on Sunday were looking for signs of life amid the rubble of massive boulders that rained down on the village.

Industrial excavators removed rubble at the site of the landslide while relatives of the lost cried or looked stone-faced nearby.

Authorities at the scene confirmed on Sunday that 10 bodies had been recovered, contradicting a report by the Xinhua state news agency on Saturday saying that 15 people had been confirmed killed. They also decreased the number of missing people.

"This is useless," villager Han Jianying, searching for missing family members, told the Reuters news agency. "Everyone's going to be in pieces anyway."

A couple and their two-month-old baby were the only survivors reported to have been found alive.

Geological experts said the chances of anyone surviving under the rubble were slim, Xinhua reported.

"We weren't able to pull anyone out alive," said Wu Youheng, who lives in a neighbouring village and rushed to help on Saturday, according to Reuters.

"We pulled out two people but they were already dead. I think it's too late, they're unlikely to find anyone else alive."

The area is prone to landslides but the scale of Saturday's slide was unprecedented, Wu added.

2008 earthquake

Sitting on the eastern margin of the Tibetan Plateau and part of Aba prefecture, Xinmo has in recent years become a tourism destination for its picturesque scenery of homes in lush meadows tucked between steep and rugged mountains.

After the landslide, images posted by local authorities on social media showed a vast area of sheer rubble.

County residents are primarily poor farmers of the Qiang ethnic minority and the area is the target of a poverty alleviation project, government officials said.

Xinhua reported that all 142 tourists in the area had been evacuated and were not harmed.

The names of the missing were posted on government websites.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Gilad Atzmon The Goyim Know
Gilad Atzmon
Sheldon Richman Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Enjoying summer in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.