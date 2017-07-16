Telegram app 'full of terrorist propaganda' blocked

Indonesia says armed groups use Telegram's channels for recruitment and to spread methods for carrying out attacks.
Indonesia is blocking web versions of the encrypted Telegram instant messaging app and will ban the app completely if it continues to be a forum for propaganda and calls for violence, officials said.
In a statement on Friday evening, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said it has asked internet companies to block access to 11 addresses that the web version is available through.
"This has to be done because there are many channels on this service that are full of radical and terrorist propaganda, hatred, ways to make bombs, how to carry out attacks, disturbing images, which are all in conflict with Indonesian law," the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Samuel Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications at the ministry, said they are preparing for the complete closure of Telegram in Indonesia if it does not develop procedures to block unlawful content.
READ MORE: Indonesia signs decree to ban 'extremist' groups
The move comes amid heightened concerns over the growing presence and influence of Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) in Southeast Asia.
Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, has seen a resurgence in attacks, inspired in large part by ISIL; a twin suicide bombing at a Jakarta bus station in May killed three police officers and wounded several others.
Public outcry
The partial block has sparked public outcry in Indonesia, with Twitter and Facebook exploding with negative comments and some people reporting they were unable to access the web.telegram.org domain.
Indonesians are among of the world's biggest users of social media.
Sorry @durov, Telegram got blocked in Indonesia because of security reasons.— Nathan Ardany Tanara (@TweetNAT45) July 14, 2017
I know, it's like blocking the Tor browser "because terrorists"
Indonesia *bans Reddit*— dshrtn (@dshrtn) July 15, 2017
Me:
*bans Vimeo*
Me:
*bans Telegram*
Me: NoT my STicKerS pic.twitter.com/y5uJExdCUG
Telegram blocked in Indonesia?— Ambassador of Condet (@CondetWarrior) July 14, 2017
Congratz Mr. @jokowi pic.twitter.com/6LkA8G5Y6m
Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Founded in 2013 by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, the application is a free messaging service that can be used as a smartphone app and on computers through a web interface or desktop messenger.
Pavel Durov, Telegram's founder, in a tweet on Friday called the block "strange".
"[W]e have never received any requests/complaints from the Indonesian government," he said.
Suspected fighters arrested by Indonesian police recently have told authorities that they have communicated with fellow members of their group via Telegram and received orders and directions to carry out attacks through the app, including from Bahrun Naim, an Indonesian with the ISIL group in Syria accused of orchestrating several attacks in the past 18 months.
Its strong encryption has contributed to its popularity with those concerned about privacy and secure communications in the digital era but also made it useful to armed groups and other criminal groups.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- GCC crisis: Rex Tillerson meets Saudi king, FM
- Nigeria: 15 killed in suicide attacks in Borno state
- Democrat launches unlikely bid to impeach Trump
- Tillerson urges direct talks to solve Qatar-GCC crisis
- Sole Gaza power station turned off due to fuel crisis
- Tillerson back to Kuwait after talks in Jeddah
Donation
Related
- Free speech group sues Trump for blocking Twitter users
- Indonesia signs decree to ban 'extremist' groups
- Gulf crisis: Latest Twitter war conjures up genies
- Indonesia: Kaesang Pangarep investigated for blasphemy
- Rescue helicopter crash kills 8 after volcano erupts
- Criticism after Trump tweets himself 'punching CNN'
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A Culture War Against Tolerance
|Lawrence Davidson
|Abe, Izzy & Bibi
|Uri Avnery
|We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
|Sheldon Richman
|The ping- pong effect
|Will Durst
|Wish You Weren't Here - or Zionist Propaganda against BDS
|Ludwig Watzal
|Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
|Timothy V. Gatto
|Don’t Be Surprised to See Trump Bomb North Korea
|Jacob Hornberger
|Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
|Richard Falk
|The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
|Graham Peebles
|I Ching- Grenfell Tower
|Clive Hambidge