Sunday, July 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Telegram blocks 'terror' content after Indonesia threat

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 16 July 2017 11:24

View Comments

Encrypted messaging service Telegram bows to pressure after ministry warning of ban on app used by suspected fighters.

The encrypted messaging company Telegram says it is forming a team of moderators who are familiar with Indonesian culture and language so it can remove "terrorist-related content" faster.

The announcement comes after Indonesia limited access to the app and threatened a total ban.

Pavel Durov, who with his brother Nikolai founded the app in 2013, said in a message on Sunday to his 40,000 followers on Telegram that he had been unaware of a failure to quickly respond to an Indonesian government request to block a number of offending channels - chat groups on the app - but was now rectifying the situation.

Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Friday said it was preparing for the total closure of Telegram in Indonesia, where it has several million users, if it did not develop procedures to block unlawful content.

READ MORE: Indonesia moves to block app 'full of terrorist propaganda'

As a partial measure, the ministry asked internet companies in the country to block access to 11 addresses offering the web version of Telegram.

Samuel Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications at the ministry, said the app is used to recruit Indonesians into armed groups and to spread hate and methods for carrying out attacks including bomb making.

Indonesians are among the world's biggest users of social media.

The free messaging service can be used as a smartphone app and on computers through a web interface or desktop messenger.

Its strong encryption has contributed to its popularity with those concerned about privacy and secure communications in the digital era but also attracted armed groups and other criminal elements.

Durov said Telegram blocks thousands of ISIL-related channels a month and is "always open to ideas on how to get better at this".

Suspected attackers 'use app'

Suspected attackers arrested by Indonesian police recently have told authorities that they communicated with each other via Telegram and received orders and directions to carry out assaults through the app, including from Bahrun Naim, an Indonesian with ISIL, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group, who is believed to have orchestrated several attacks in the past 18 months from Syria.

Durov said Telegram has now blocked the channels that were reported to it by the Indonesian government.

"We are forming a dedicated team of moderators with knowledge of Indonesian culture and language to be able to process reports of terrorist-related content more quickly and accurately," he said.

Indonesia's measures against Telegram come as Southeast Asian nations are stepping up efforts to detract people from joining armed groups following the capture of the southern Philippine city of Marawi by ISIL-linked fighters.

Nearly two months after the initial assault, Philippine forces are still battling to regain complete control of the city.

Experts fear the southern Philippines could become a new base for the ISIL, including Indonesian and Malaysian fighters returning from the Middle East, as an international coalition retakes territory held by the ISIL, also known as ISIS, in Syria and Iraq.

But the Indonesian government's move has led to a public outcry in Indonesia, with Twitter and Facebook exploding with negative comments and some people reporting they were unable to access the web.telegram.org domain.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

William T. Hathaway Rx against trauma
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson A Culture War Against Tolerance
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Abe, Izzy & Bibi
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst The ping- pong effect
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal Wish You Weren't Here - or Zionist Propaganda against BDS
Ludwig Watzal
Timothy V. Gatto Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
Timothy V. Gatto
Jacob Hornberger Don’t Be Surprised to See Trump Bomb North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.