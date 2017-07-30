Sunday, July 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Police kill Reynaldo Parojinog and wife in drug raid

Sunday, 30 July 2017 10:26

View Comments

Ozamiz city mayor was among list of officials publicly shamed last year by President Duterte of being linked to drugs.

Phillippine police have killed a city mayor, his wife and 10 others during a series of pre-dawn anti-drug raids in the south, officials said.

Reynaldo Parojinog, mayor of Ozamiz city, is the latest official to be killed since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a drug war.

Officers were to serve warrants for the arrest of Parojinog, his daughter, and four other officials of Ozamiz city when they allegedly opened fire on Sunday.

READ MORE: Philippine police 'dumping bodies' of drug war victims

The officers were "met with volleys of fire from [the mayor's] security, prompting the Philippine National Police personnel to retaliate," Chief Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb said in a statement.

Parojinog was among the more than 160 officials Duterte publicly linked to drugs in August last year as part of a shame campaign.

Parojinog' wife, a provincial board member who was also a relative, and four security guards of the family were among those also killed, Pacleb said. 

Parojinog's daughter, Vice Mayor Nova Echaves, was arrested.

Officers recovered grenades, ammunition as well as illegal drugs in the raid, according to police provincial chief Jaysen De Guzman. 

Parojinog, who also faced corruption charges, had denied any links to illegal drugs.

He becomes the third mayor to be killed under Duterte's bloody crackdown on drugs, which has left more than 3,000 dead since June 2016 and drawn wide criticism by human rights groups.

In November 2016, police officers killed Rolando Espinosa, the mayor of Albuera town, shooting him inside a jail cell in the central province of Leyte.

A week before that, Samsudin Dimaukom, the mayor of the southern town of Saudi Ampatuan, was killed in a shootout at a police checkpoint on suspicion he and his security personnel were transporting illegal drugs, authorities said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.