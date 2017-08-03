Thursday, August 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Philippines' Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a 'maniac'

Thursday, 03 August 2017 09:07

View Comments

The president says: 'That son-of-a-wh*re maniac, if he makes a mistake then the Far East will become an arid land.'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has described North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a "maniac" who could destroy Asia by touching off a nuclear war.

The remark came before a regional summit on Wednesday in the capital, Manila, to be attended by the North Korean foreign minister.

Using characteristically crude language, Duterte attacked Kim in advance of the regional security meeting where the ballistic-missile tests will be a key item on the agenda.

"He is playing with dangerous toys and this crazy man, do not be fooled by his face, that chubby face that looks nice," Duterte, 72, said of Kim in a nationally televised speech.

"That son-of-a-wh*re maniac, if he makes a mistake then the Far East will become an arid land. It must be stopped, this nuclear war, because [if] a limited confrontation blows up here, I tell you the fallout, the soil, the resources.

"I don't know what will happen to us. We won't be able to plant anything productive."

Under Kim's leadership, North Korea has accelerated its nuclear ambitions in defiance of international condemnation and multiple sets of UN sanctions.

North Korea last week conducted its second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, which led Kim to boast that he could strike any target in the US.

Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state, and Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, will also be in Manila for the security forum, which is hosted by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The ministers will express "grave concern" over North Korea's nuclear missile test, according to a draft copy of the chairman's statement obtained by AFP news agency and scheduled to be released on Tuesday next week at the end of the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Crude language

Duterte, who won presidential elections last year, has come under fire from foreign leaders over his war on drugs that has claimed thousands of lives.

He typically flavours his speeches with crude language and jokes deemed by many to be offensive, including about rape.

Duterte last year called then US President Barack Obama a "son of a whore" for criticising the drug war.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman What the Left Should Like about Public Choice
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.