Monday, August 21, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Ten sailors missing from US warship after collision

Monday, 21 August 2017 08:19

View Comments

Five sailors also reported injured after navy destroyer USS McCain collided with a tanker in waters east of Singapore.

USS McCain

A US navy guided-missile destroyer collided with a tanker early on Monday in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca, and at least 10 sailors are missing.

The navy said five others were hurt.

The USS John S McCain sustained damage on its port side aft, or left rear, from the collision with the Alnic MC that happened at 5:24 am (21:24 GMT), the navy's Seventh Fleet said.

Tug boats as well as Republic of Singapore Navy patrol ships and helicopters are assisting in search and rescue efforts, said the US navy.

The Japan-based Seventh Fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.

The ship is based at the fleet's homeport of Yokosuka, Japan. It was commissioned in 1994 and has a crew of 23 officers, 24 chief petty officers and 291 enlisted sailors, according to the navy's website.

The Alnic MC is a 600-foot (183 metre) oil and chemical tanker.

It is the second collision involving a ship from the navy's Seventh Fleet in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.

The Fitzgerald's captain was relieved of command and other sailors were being punished after the navy found poor seamanship and flaws in keeping watch contributed to the collision, the navy announced last week.

An investigation into how and why the Fitzgerald collided with the other ship was not finished, but enough details were known to take those actions, the navy said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

North Korea slams upcoming US-South military exercises

Read More

Philippine church leader urges end to drug killings

Read More

Indonesia in flag flap with Malaysia at Games

Read More

Thousands protest jailing of Umbrella Movement leaders

Read More

Liu Xiaobo's widow reappears in YouTube video

Read More

Kian Loyd Delos Santos, 17, killed in drug crackdown

Read More

Global_News

Five sailors also reported injured after navy destroyer USS McCain collided with a tanker in waters east of Singapore.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Egg of Columbus
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Charlottesville Through a Glass Darkly
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Tribalism and Economic Nationalism – Cut from the Same Cloth
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Thermonuclear Chicken
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Sierra Leone mudslides

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.