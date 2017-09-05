Tuesday, September 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Putin opposes military action against North Korea

Tuesday, 05 September 2017 08:11

View Comments

Russian president criticises US diplomacy in the crisis, cautioning that tougher sanctions would be counterproductive.

President Vladimir Putin

Imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear missile programme would be counterproductive, and threats of military action could trigger "a global catastrophe", Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin, speaking on Tuesday after a BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, also criticised US diplomacy in the crisis and renewed his call for talks, saying North Korea would not halt its missile testing programme until it felt secure.

"Russia condemns North Korea's exercises; we consider that they are a provocation ... [But] ramping up military hysteria will lead to nothing good. It could lead to a global catastrophe," Putin said.

"There's no other path apart from a peaceful one."

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said on Monday that North Korea's leadership is "begging for war" as she called on the body's Security Council to impose tougher measures against the country following its most powerful nuclear test to date.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North's state-run agency, hailed Sunday's test, saying it "marked a very significant occasion in attaining the final goal of completing the state nuclear force".

Putin also criticised the United States, saying it was preposterous for Washington to ask for Moscow's help with Pyongyang after sanctioning Russian companies whom US officials accused of violating North Korea sanctions.

"It's ridiculous to put us on the same [sanctions] list as North Korea and then ask for our help in imposing sanctions on North Korea," said Putin.

READ MORE: All the latest updates on North Korea tensions

"This is being done by people who mix up Australia with Austria."

Putin was speaking after South Korea said an agreement with the US to scrap a weight limit on its warheads would help it respond to the North Korean threat after North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test.

tests

Russia, which shares a border with North Korea, has repeatedly joined China in calling for negotiations with North Korea, suggesting that the US and South Korea halt all major war games in exchange for North Korea halting its testing programme.

While describing additional sanctions as "the road to nowhere", Putin said Russia was prepared to discuss "some details" around the issue, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, Japanese politicians have demanded tougher UN sanctions on North Korea.

A resolution by Japan's parliamentary committee on Monday condemned the North Korean nuclear test and urged the government to take leadership in pushing for tougher punishment against the country.

Taro Kono, Japan's foreign minister said it was time to increase pressure on North Korea and eliminate loopholes that allow some countries to continue trading with it.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

US calls for UN vote on fresh North...

Read More

Nearly 90,000 Rohingya flee Myanmar...

Read More

UN Security Council to discuss Nort...

Read More

S Korea responds to N Korea's test ...

Read More

Mawar brings flooding to southeast ...

Read More

Cambodia Daily to close after tax f...

Read More

Global_News

World Food Programme official says kingdom should fund 100 percent of the humanitarian needs in the war-torn country.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.