Cambodia politician Kem Sokha charged with treason

Tuesday, 05 September 2017

Kem Sokha, arrested on Sunday and charged with 'colluding with foreigners', could face up to 30 years in prison.

Cambodia's opposition leader has been charged with treason and could face a jail term of up to 30 years if convicted, according to a statement by a municipal court in Phnom Penh.

Kem Sokha was charged with "colluding with foreigners" under Article 443 of Cambodia's penal code, the court said on Tuesday.

"Kem Sokha, head of Cambodia National Rescue Party, was arrested by police for committing [a] red handed crime related to a secret plan and the activities of conspiracy between Kem Sokha and foreigners which causes chaos and affects the Kingdom of Cambodia," the statement read.

"The secret plan has been implemented since 1993 and until 2013," the court said, charging the politician under the penal code section for "treason and espionage".

The charge followed the middle-of-the-night arrest of Kem Sokha on Sunday, which observers say was meant to solidify the position of Hun Sen, the longest serving ruler in the region, in the run-up to next year's parliamentary elections.

Hun Sen's government accused him of plotting with the US.

Fresh News, a pro-government website, earlier said it had video of Kem Sokha discussing overthrowing Hun Sen with support from the United States.

It showed a picture of him being led away in handcuffs on Sunday.

The European Union has called for his immediate release, based on the fact that he is meant to have parliamentary immunity as an elected lawmaker.

The US State Department expressed "grave concern" at his arrest on charges it said appeared to be politically motivated.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said Monday he was seriously concerned about the arrest and the evidence against the opposition leader. 

