Manila floods as tropical depression slams Philippines

Two people have been killed, and another 13 people are missing after a tropical depression brought torrential rain across the Philippines.

The eye of the storm passed just to the south of the capital, Manila, forcing the closure of financial markets, government offices and schools.

The storm came ashore in the province of Quezon with winds of only 60km/h, but the amount of rain it packed was phenomenal.

Luzon Island, Alabat was hit by 538 millimetres of rain, Ambulong 315mm and Tayabas 238mm. Manila recorded 200mm of rain, making some roads impassable.

The floodwater inundated homes and businesses, becoming neck-deep in places. Authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in some towns submerged by floodwater in Quezon and Laguna, where 13 people were reported missing.

The torrential rain also triggered a landslide in Taytay, a municipality just 20km from Manila, which killed at least two people according to local media.

A number of flights were cancelled, and transport authorities suspended port operations in Batangas city and Lucena in Quezon.

The storm is now crossing the South China Sea. It is expected to strengthen before bringing flooding to southern China when it makes a second landfall on Friday.

Meanwhile, residents of the Philippines are nervously watching the next tropical system, Typhoon Talim, which is a much more powerful storm.

The centre of the storm is expected to pass well to the north of the country, but it could enhance the rains across the region and bring further flooding.