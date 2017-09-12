Tuesday, September 12, 2017
   
Manila floods as tropical depression slams Philippines

Tuesday, 12 September 2017 07:02

At least two people have been killed after storm delivered torrential heavy rain.

Manila floods

Two people have been killed, and another 13 people are missing after a tropical depression brought torrential rain across the Philippines.

The eye of the storm passed just to the south of the capital, Manila, forcing the closure of financial markets, government offices and schools.

The storm came ashore in the province of Quezon with winds of only 60km/h, but the amount of rain it packed was phenomenal.

Luzon Island, Alabat was hit by 538 millimetres of rain, Ambulong 315mm and Tayabas 238mm. Manila recorded 200mm of rain, making some roads impassable.

The floodwater inundated homes and businesses, becoming neck-deep in places. Authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in some towns submerged by floodwater in Quezon and Laguna, where 13 people were reported missing.

The torrential rain also triggered a landslide in Taytay, a municipality just 20km from Manila, which killed at least two people according to local media.

A number of flights were cancelled, and transport authorities suspended port operations in Batangas city and Lucena in Quezon.

The storm is now crossing the South China Sea. It is expected to strengthen before bringing flooding to southern China when it makes a second landfall on Friday.

Meanwhile, residents of the Philippines are nervously watching the next tropical system, Typhoon Talim, which is a much more powerful storm.

The centre of the storm is expected to pass well to the north of the country, but it could enhance the rains across the region and bring further flooding.

Global_News

Preachers and scholars arrested in Saudi Arabia 'should not be used as pawns in political crisis', Doha-based IUMS says.

Read More

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Interventionism Produced the 9/11 Attacks
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

