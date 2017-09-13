Wednesday, September 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Halimah Yacob named Singapore's first Malay president

Wednesday, 13 September 2017 09:53

View Comments

Halimah Yacob's 'walkover' election draws public criticism due to perceived lack of democratic process in city-state.

An establishment figure has been named Singapore's first female president after a "walkover" election that saw no vote after no other contenders ran for the position.

Halimah Yacob, a former speaker of parliament from the Muslim Malay minority, did not have to face an election for the largely ceremonial post originally due this month after authorities decided her rivals did not meet strict eligibility criteria.

Yacob, 63, is expected to be sworn into office on Thursday.

Yacob is Singapore's first ethnic Malay president in 47 years. Authorities had decided to allow only candidates from the Malay community to put themselves forward for the presidency, a bid to foster harmony in the city-state of 5.5 million people which is dominated by ethnic Chinese.

The other two contenders, Salleh Marican and Farid Khan, were both denied eligibility, having fallen short of a constitutional rule that required any candidate from the private sector to have led a company with shareholder equity of at least 500 million Singapore dollars ($372m).

'Proud moment'

Following the announcement, Yacob thanked her supporters in a speech, calling it "a proud moment for Singapore, for multiculturalism and multi-racialism."

It was not the first time in the affluent city-state - which is tightly controlled and has been ruled by the same political party for decades - that the government has disqualified candidates for the presidency, making an election unnecessary.

While some have applauded the historic moment, the election has also drawn public criticism due to what was seen as a lack of democratic process.

READ MORE: Lee Kuan Yew's grandson faces threat of legal action

Yacob, who wears a headscarf, addressed these concerns, saying: "I am a president for everyone, regardless of race, language, religion or creed.

"Although there's no election, my commitment to serve you remains the same."

The president is vested with the responsibility of overseeing the country's national asset reserves, but does not hold any of the executive powers of the prime minister or members of the cabinet.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

UN Security Council to discuss Rohi...

Read More

South Korea welcomes new UNSC sanct...

Read More

UN Security Council slaps new sanct...

Read More

Manila floods as tropical depressio...

Read More

Myanmar crisis textbook example of ...

Read More

Pyongyang warns Washington over UN ...

Read More

Global_News

Halimah Yacob's 'walkover' election draws public criticism due to perceived lack of democratic process in city-state.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ace Hoffman Book Review: Max S. Powers' America's Nuclear Wastelands (2008)
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Interventionism Produced the 9/11 Attacks
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.