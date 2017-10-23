Monday, October 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Indonesia urges explanation as general denied US entry

Monday, 23 October 2017 09:28

View Comments

Indonesia demands explanation as to why army chief was blocked from entering US, despite invitation.

General Gatot Nurmantyo

Indonesia on Monday said it had made "urgent" requests for an explanation why the United States barred its military chief from travelling to the US. The US embassy in Jakarta on Monday apologised to the Indonesian government after its army chief was denied entry to the US.

General Gatot Nurmantyo was scheduled to attend a conference to be held on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, DC, upon an invitation from General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she had accepted an official apology from the deputy US ambassador in Jakarta, but still awaited a detailed explanation.

"We conveyed that we still await clarification, an explanation why this happened," Marsudi told reporters after meeting the U.S. envoy.

"There is a sense of urgency to this that we have conveyed to them," she said, adding that US officials were "trying to coordinate with relevant authorities in the US to find out what really happened".

Nurmantyo and his wife, who had obtained a visa from the US embassy in Jakarta, were supposed to depart on Saturday afternoon.

However, shortly before departure, there was a notice from the Emirates airline that Nurmantyo and his wife had been refused entry by the US Customs and Border Protection.

The US deputy ambassador to Indonesia, Erin Elizabeth McKee, said the US government regretted and apologised for the incident and hoped it will not happen again.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience that this incident caused and we apologise," McKee told reporters after meeting Foreign Minister Marsudi.

US Ambassador Joseph Donovan, who is not in Jakarta, also offered an apology to Marsudi, according to a statement on Sunday from the embassy.

McKee emphasised that the problem had been solved and Nurmantyo could travel to the US with no restrictions.

Nevertheless, McKee did not elaborate as to why Nurmantyo could not enter the US last weekend. "The US embassy is working hard to understand what is happening," McKee said.

However, Marsudi said Indonesia would continue asking the US government for an explanation for the rejection.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Shinzo Abe on way to big parliament...

Read More

Total victory declared in Marawi ov...

Read More

Japan's PM Shinzo Abe poised to win...

Read More

Labour's Jacinda Ardern set to beco...

Read More

North Korea threatens 'unimaginable...

Read More

China's Xi vows to carry on anti-co...

Read More

Global_News

Kurdish officials in northern Iraq express concern over 'dangerous deployment' of Iraqi troops and allied militia.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Is it autumn yet in Europe?

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.