Monday, October 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Deadly Typhoon Lan hits Tokyo

Monday, 23 October 2017 11:39

View Comments

Second storm now threatens the country's southeast.

Typhoon Lan

A powerful typhoon has slammed into Japan, killing at least four people.

Those who died included a man hit by falling scaffolding, a fisherman tending to his boat, and a young woman whose car was washed away by floodwaters.

The storm also forced the cancellation of approximately 350 flights and caused widespread disruption to train services.

Typhoon Lan rapidly weakened as it crossed the southeast of the country, but it still produced torrential rain.

Shionomisaki, on the southernmost tip of Honshu, reported a staggering 321 millimetres of rain.

As the rain poured down, some 80,000 people in Koriyama were ordered to evacuate their homes. There were concerns that the city, 200 kilometres north of Tokyo, could experience widespread flooding as a river neared the top of its banks, broadcaster NHK said - but fortunately by the afternoon, water levels were starting to fall.

Elsewhere in western Japan, homeowners were not so lucky, and several hundred homes were inundated.

The storm also generated huge waves, which tossed fishing boats onto the shore. A container ship was stranded after being swept onto a harbour wall, but all 19 crew members escaped injury.

The capital, Tokyo, was largely spared the worst of the storm but was still pelted by torrential rain and strong winds.

At its peak, Typhoon Lan was a powerful storm with sustained winds of 250 kilometres per hour, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened to the equivalent of a Category 2 storm before landfall.

With gale force winds (at least 62 km/h) extending to approximately 2,220 kilometres, it was one of the largest tropical cyclones on record.

Typhoon Lan has now cleared the east coast of Honshu and is disintegrating in the Western Pacific.

However, another storm has recently developed to the east of the Philippines.

That storm is expected to strengthen rapidly and follow a similar track to Typhoon Lan. This could potentially bring another powerful typhoon to the shores of southeast Honshu in approximately one week's time.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Shinzo Abe on way to big parliament...

Read More

Total victory declared in Marawi ov...

Read More

Japan's PM Shinzo Abe poised to win...

Read More

Labour's Jacinda Ardern set to beco...

Read More

North Korea threatens 'unimaginable...

Read More

China's Xi vows to carry on anti-co...

Read More

Global_News

Kurdish officials in northern Iraq express concern over 'dangerous deployment' of Iraqi troops and allied militia.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Is it autumn yet in Europe?

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.