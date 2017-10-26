Thursday, October 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Inferno at Indonesia fireworks factory kills 47

Thursday, 26 October 2017 08:03

View Comments

An explosion and raging fire at a fireworks factory near Jakarta kills 47 and injures dozens, police say.

Indonesian forensic policemen

An explosion and raging fire at a fireworks factory near the Indonesian capital has killed at least 47 people and injured dozens, according to AFP news agency.

"In total 47 people died. We don't know for sure the number of people who are still unaccounted for," Harry Kurniawan, Tangerang Kota police chief, told Kompas TV.

The fire began on Thursday morning at the factory located in a warehouse complex in Tangerang, a city in Banten province on the western outskirts of Jakarta.

A police report said the fire spread after an explosion and that the factory's roof had collapsed.

Kurniawan said dozens of injured people were being treated at three hospitals. The factory had been operating for less than two months, he said.

A Jakarta police official, Nico Afinda, told Associated Press that the bodies were found piled at the rear of the building. The factory had more than 100 employees, according to Afinda.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

China: Xi Jinping cements status as...

Read More

Concerns raised over Gui Minhai's w...

Read More

EU: Human rights worsened with Dute...

Read More

Malaysian PM’s last budget is last ...

Read More

Long road ahead for Marawi rebuildi...

Read More

Deadly Typhoon Lan hits Tokyo...

Read More

Global_News

UN says that 1.1 million people have lost their homes in a war without end in the Central African Republic.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.