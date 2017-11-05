Sunday, November 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Typhoon Damrey batters Vietnam

Sunday, 05 November 2017 10:12

View Comments

Typhoon Damrey hits southern coast of Vietnam killing 19 and leaving a trail of devastation.

Typhoon Damrey

At least 19 people have died and a dozen are missing after Typhoon Damrey barreled into Vietnam, just days before the country welcomes world leaders to the APEC summit.

The storm made landfall on Saturday and is the worst to hit the southern coastal region in decades.

Heavy rains inundated communities with floods as 130 km/h winds blew off roofs and knocked down electricity poles, according to Vietnam's search and rescue office.

Coastal Khanh Hoa province, home to the popular white sand Nha Trang beach, was hardest hit with 14 dead and 10 injured, the government said.

More than 30,000 people, including foreign tourists, were evacuated from the area in advance of the storm.

A dozen flights were also cancelled while railway services were suspended - local authorities in Phu Yen province said Tuy Hoa city "has never suffered such devastation".

There were also reports of minor damage around 500km north in Danang, the coastal city where Vietnam will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next week.

The week-long gathering, which kicks off Monday, will bring together leaders including US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

Vietnam has been bashed by a dozen major storms since the start of 2017, with at least 240 people reported dead or missing in floods and landslides.

In September, some 80 were killed after Typhoon Doksuri battered central provinces with rain, destroying thousands of homes and triggering severe floods.

The World Bank said natural disasters have killed more than 13,000 people and caused more than $6.4bn in property damage to Vietnam over the past two decades.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

China: Booing national anthem a cri...

Read More

Australians rally around barricaded...

Read More

Japan PM Abe: 'All options on the t...

Read More

North Korea denounces American 'nuc...

Read More

North Korea: Nuclear deterrent prev...

Read More

Philippines: Indonesian ISIL fighte...

Read More

Global_News

Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal reportedly among 11 princes and several ministers held in anti-corruption probe.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.