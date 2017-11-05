Sunday, November 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Typhoon Damrey slams Vietnam, strongest in 16 years

Sunday, 05 November 2017 12:06

View Comments

Vietnam has been struck by a destructive tropical cyclone just a week before hosting the APEC conference.

Typhoon Damrey

At least 27 people were killed and 22 are missing, according to Vietnam News, after Typhoon Damrey ripped into southern Vietnam.

The devastating storm struck on Saturday - a week before the country welcomes world leaders to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Vietnam is no stranger to cyclones but Accuweather reported this was the strongest in the area for 16 years. Damrey, cyclone number 12 of the year, made landfall near Nha Trang with the equivalent strength of a Category 2 hurricane.

Steady winds of 140 kilometres per hour with higher gusts were reported to have sunk as many as 228 vessels - mostly small fishing boats off the coast of Phu Yen Province - and 17 of the people missing were the crew of a cargo ship.

More than 36,000 people in the coastal Can Gio district of Ho Chi Min city were evacuated as thousands of houses were damaged and more 600 destroyed. Hundreds of trees and electricity poles were felled, taking the power supply out. Maybe more significant was the destruction of 40,000 hectares of crops.

Heavy rain and high tide combined to inundate a number of areas in Ho Chi Min, with many roads in downtown districts under a half-metre of water. But the rain was heavier still to the north of the centre of the typhoon.

Hue was flooded with 93mm of rain but that was about the northern limit of the heavy stuff. Quang Ngai seemed to catch most of the downpour - an outstanding 580mm since Damrey's rain started there on Friday.

By now mostly disintegrated, Damrey spent Sunday crossing neighbouring Cambodia, dropping at least 100mm of rain along its path to the Gulf of Thailand.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

China: Booing national anthem a cri...

Read More

Australians rally around barricaded...

Read More

Japan PM Abe: 'All options on the t...

Read More

North Korea denounces American 'nuc...

Read More

North Korea: Nuclear deterrent prev...

Read More

Philippines: Indonesian ISIL fighte...

Read More

Global_News

Local media say the gunman has been 'taken down', and the FBI is on the scene.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh British Treachery: Balfour Declaration vs Hussein-McMahon Agreement
Elias Akleh
Uri Avnery Who is Afraid of the Iranian Bomb?
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal David Cronin, Balfour's Shadow
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.