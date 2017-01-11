Wednesday, January 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Samsung leader Jay Lee quizzed over corruption scandal

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 13:19

View Comments

Prosecutor summons Samsung leader Jay Lee over donations made to firm linked to scandal involving president's friend.

A South Korean special prosecutor said it had summoned Samsung Group leader Jay Lee as a suspect in a scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

Prosecutors have been checking whether Samsung's support for a business and foundations backed by Park's friend Choi Soon-sil was connected to a 2015 decision by the National Pension Service to back a controversial merger of two Samsung Group affiliates.

Samsung, South Korea's largest business group has acknowledged making contributions to two foundations as well as a consulting firm linked to Choi.

The prosecution summoned two senior Samsung Group officials this week for questioning, though they were classified as witnesses.

READ MORE: Park in trouble over Choi Soon-sil links

At a December parliament hearing, the executive denied that the firm paid bribes to pave the way for the 2015 merger.

Samsung made the biggest contributions of 20 billion won ($16.8m) to Choi's foundations, followed by Hyundai, SK, LG and Lotte.

In December, investigators also summoned Kim Jae-youl, chief of the sports marketing unit of Samsung Group, as they look into allegations that the business giant sponsored the president's jailed friend, Choi, to receive government favours.

Samsung is separately accused of funnelling millions of dollars to Choi to bankroll her daughter's equestrian training in Germany.

President Park could become South Korea's first democratically elected leader to leave office early after parliament voted in December to impeach her over the corruption scandal, a decision that must be approved or overturned by the Constitutional Court.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Avnery: Yes, We Can
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.