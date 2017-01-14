Saturday, January 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Mexico: US border tax could trigger 'global recession'

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 14 January 2017 12:01

View Comments

Economy minister says Donald Trump's proposed border tax to pay for a wall is "a problem for the entire world".

A senior Mexican government official has warned that forcing the country to pay the United States in taxes for the construction of a border wall could trigger a global recession.

Mexico's economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, said on Friday that Donald Trump's proposed border tax "was a problem for the entire world" and that it "would have a wave of impacts that could take us into a global recession".

The US presidential campaign, which culminated with Trump's surprise victory over Hillary Clinton, was steeped in protectionist rhetoric, shaking Mexico's government.

Trump, who takes office in less than a week, has promised a "major border tax" on companies that shift jobs outside the US, and called the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada a "disaster", threatening to tear it up in the hope of bringing jobs back to the US.

"It is clear we need to be prepared to immediately neutralise the impact of such a measure," Guajardo told local broadcaster Televisa.

Guajardo also warned that the US risked harming its own interests in any renegotiation of NAFTA.

"We are the second-largest buyer of US products. We are the biggest customers for pork, corn and fructose. All the states that voted for Trump would be the hardest hit if the agreement with Mexico is broken."

Trump has repeatedly attacked Mexico over trade, jobs and immigration since he first launched his run for the White House in 2015.

Amid his constant scathing tweets, the peso currency has fallen to historic lows, unnerving investors in Latin America's second largest economy.

In his first news conference as president-elect, Trump maintained that he would be able to get Mexico to pay for the wall, eventually, despite flat rejections from Mexican government officials. But he said he would rather start building the wall as soon as possible, rather than getting into negotiations with Mexico.

"Mexico, in some form - and there are many different forms - will reimburse us and they will reimburse us for the cost of the wall. That will happen. Whether it's a tax or whether it's a payment," Trump said.

The US government has already built fencing along roughly one-third of the 3,100km southern border.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Gilad Atzmon The Plot Against Britain...
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.