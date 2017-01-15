Amazon's Mahatma Gandhi flip-flops prompt anger

Foreign ministry calls on US envoy to intervene with giant e-retailer as users decry sandal emblazoned with icon's face.
Flip-flops bearing the face of India's independence icon Mahatma Gandhi for sale on Amazon triggered fresh outrage on Sunday, days after the e-retail giant was forced to stop selling Indian flag doormats.
On Wednesday, India demanded Amazon apologise for selling "insulting" doormats featuring India's national flag, with Sushma Swaraj, Indian foreign minister, warning of tough action against the company.
The flip-flops were still available to buy on Sunday morning, but a few hours later the offending sandals had disappeared from the site.
On Saturday, the Indian foreign ministry said that the country's "ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third-party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments," said spokesman Vikas Swarup.
Several people left comments on the Customer Reviews board beneath the Amazon listing condemning the sale of the sandals.
"Try imagining your footwear featuring your own parents or grandparents & how comfortable would you be with that kind of a 'respect' & 'affection' shown to them," wrote Ramesh.
"Shameless Amazon first it was Indian flag and now Mahatma Gandhi looks like Jeff Bezos is losing his mind," wrote an anonymous user.
Bezos is Amazon's founder.
The flip-flops, which cost $16.99, are described on the website as "professionally printed" and a product that "will look great and make someone smile".
Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.
Amazon has made steady inroads in India, with plans to invest $5bn in the country since entering the cut-throat, rapidly growing e-commerce market in 2013.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Syria's war: Astana peace talks 'set for January 23'
- Exclusive: Israel lobby infiltrates UK student movement
- Syria rebels deny deal with government on water supply
- Trump's secretary of state pick faces confirmation
- Donald Trump blasts US intel for 'fake' Russia dossier
- AU fails to persuade Yahya Jammeh to step down
Donation
Related
- Indian police accused of mass rape during operation
- Om Puri, Bollywood star, dies in Mumbai
- No evidence of New Year mass sex attacks: India police
- Five arrested in connection with Bengaluru sex assaults
- India court bans religion, caste in election campaigns
- India minister blames 'Western dress' for sex assaults
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
|Gilad Atzmon
|Confessions of a Megalomaniac
|Uri Avnery
|Seeing the Obvious
|Allen L. Jasson
|The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
|Bob Boldt
|Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
|Will Durst
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
|Richard Falk
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn
|Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah