Monday, January 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

#DeleteUber: Users angry at Trump Muslim ban scrap app

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 30 January 2017 07:58

View Comments

Uber provided rides at JFK airport while taxi drivers held solidarity strike over Trump's ban on Muslim travellers.

Hundreds of Uber users have taken screenshots of themselves deleting the ride-hailing app, accusing it of profiting as New York taxi drivers held a strike against President Donald Trump's ban on Muslim travellers and refugees.

The hashtag #DeleteUber trended worldwide on Sunday as users also accused the company's CEO of collaborating with the new US president.

Drivers affiliated with the New York Taxi Workers Alliance had refused to pick up airport passengers between 6pm and 7pm local time on Saturday as protesters rallied against Trump's discriminatory ban inside John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) .

Hundreds gathered at the airport's Terminal Four arrivals section holding placards and chanting: "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!" and "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!" 

Users said Uber continued to service rides to and from JFK, while taxi drivers held the strike in solidarity against Trump's order banning refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

However, while Uber automatically charges more for rides when demand is high, the company switched this function off during the one-hour taxi strike.

The city's taxi drivers, many of whom are immigrants or have roots in Muslim-majority countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, had urged Uber to join their boycott.

Uber has also faced criticism after CEO Travis Kalanick joined Trump's business advisory council, a group comprising the leaders of a variety of major US corporations.

Several protesters barricaded the front of Uber's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday over Kalanick's ties to Trump.

Twitter and Facebook users began taking screenshots of themselves deleting their Uber accounts, including messages they were sending to the company.

Earlier on Saturday, Kalanick said that the company would compensate drivers from the seven countries who might not be able to return to the US for three months or more.

In a statement, Kalanick said the company knew of about a dozen affected employees.

"This ban will impact many innocent people - an issue that I will raise this coming Friday when I go to Washington for President Trump's first business advisory group meeting," said Kalanick.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Wall Protectionism
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery President Don Kong
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk
Will Durst The first 100 days
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
William John Cox
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.