EU fines Google $2.7bn for breaching competition rules

Google handed record €2.42bn fine for breaching competition rules in online shopping service.
The European Union has imposed a record €2.42bn ($2.72bn) fine on technology giant Google, for abusing its dominance as a search engine by giving illegal advantage to its own shopping service.
"What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate," Margrethe Vestager, the European commissioner for competition, said in a statement.
"And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation."
Brussels has given the US tech giant 90 days to change its business model for Google Shopping, or face further penalty payments.
Vestager alleged Google elevated its shopping service even when other options might have better deals.
Google said it "respectfully" disagreed with the ruling.
"We will review the (European) Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," Kent Walker, the company's senior vice president and general counsel, said in a statement.
Google insisted that it "shows shopping ads, connecting our users with thousands of advertisers, large and small, in ways that are useful for both."
The fine broke the previous EU record for a monopoly case against US chipmaker Intel of €1.06bn.
The case, launched in 2010, is one of three against Google and of several against blockbuster US companies including Starbucks, Apple, Amazon and McDonalds.
In the other Google cases, the EU is examining Google's AdSense advertising service and its Android mobile phone software.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Deadly suicide bombings hit shopping district in Mosul
- UK: Demands made of Qatar must be measured, realistic
- 'We are more united': Qataris mark Eid amid blockade
- US judge in Michigan blocks deportation of 100 Iraqis
- US: North Korea 'tests rocket engine for ICBM'
- Kulbhushan Jadhav asks for clemency, says Pakistan army
Donation
Related
- Trade dispute holds up EU-China climate statement
- European leader blasts Trump on climate withdrawal
- Tense discussions dominate G7 summit in Italy
- Trump: NATO allies need 'to pay their fair share'
- Austria's parliament bans full-face veil in public
- ECJ: Non-EU parents have right to residency in the bloc
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
|Jacob Hornberger
|The Four-Letter Word
|Uri Avnery
|Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
|Lawrence Davidson
|In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
|Eve Mykytyn
|On the good foot
|Will Durst
|CPEC boost Pakistan economy
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|The Goyim Know
|Gilad Atzmon
|Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
|Sheldon Richman
|Interrogating the Qatar Rift
|Richard Falk