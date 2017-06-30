Friday, June 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Qatari riyal trade disrupted at several UK banks

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 30 June 2017 11:19

View Comments

Gulf crisis affects overseas trading of Qatar's currency, making it unavailable at several British banks.

Qatari riyal

At least six British banks have said they had fully or partially stopped dealing in Qatari riyals as the Gulf crisis disrupted overseas trading of Qatar's currency.

A spokeswoman for Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday a "third-party supplier" which handles its foreign exchange service had ceased trading in Qatar's riyal as of June 21.

"This currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back across our high street banks including Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland and Halifax," she said.

Tesco Bank said it had halted dealings in the riyal, while Barclays stopped trading riyals for retail customers but continued the service for corporate customers, a source said.

Royal Bank of Scotland said it had stopped trading riyals for retail customers.

A spokeswoman for HSBC said on Friday that the bank was still providing riyals for high street customers.

Exchange Company Travelex said on Thursday it had resumed purchasing the Qatari riyal globally after a brief suspension "due to business challenges".

READ MORE: Qatari riyal under pressure amid Gulf diplomatic rift

This week the riyal traded between offshore banks as low as 3.81 to the US dollar, its lowest level this decade and more than 4 percent below its peg of 3.64 to the dollar.

Most bankers in the Gulf do not think the peg will break; onshore, the Qatari central bank has continued to provide ample supplies of dollars near 3.6415 under its peg mechanism.

The world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporter has huge reserves with which it could defend its currency.

The Qatari central bank declared in the early hours of Friday that it would guarantee all dealings for customers inside and outside Qatar.

"Qatari riyal's exchange rate is absolutely stable against the US dollar and its exchangeability inside and outside Qatar is guaranteed at any time at the official price," the central bank said, calling reports that some exchange companies had stopped buying the riyal "baseless".

The Gulf crisis

The development came weeks after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed a blockade, accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism". The allegation denied by Qatar.

The four Arab states have set a deadline of around Monday next week - officials have not publicly specified the exact time - for Doha to agree to demands such as shutting television channel Al Jazeera and reducing ties to Iran.

Doha has shown little sign of complying, and the four states have said they could impose fresh sanctions if their demands are not met. This threat pushed the cost of insuring Qatari sovereign debt against default to a 16-month high on Friday.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.