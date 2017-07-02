Sunday, July 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Thousands rally against upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 02 July 2017 09:28

View Comments

More rallies scheduled to take place in German city before the leaders of industrialised economies meet on July 7 and 8.

rally against upcoming G20 summit

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the German city of Hamburg to protest against a Group of 20 (G20) summit that takes place next weekend..

The G20 comprises leaders of the world's major industrialised and emerging economies. US President Donald Trump is expected to make his maiden appearance at the July 7 and 8 forum.

Sunday's demonstration in the northern German city was organised by environmental, labour, human rights and church groups protesting against the policies of the world's richest countries.

A police spokesman quoted by the AFP news agency put the turnout at the protest at around 10,000, while the organisers said the figure was far higher.

The rally was "completely peaceful", the police spokesman said as more protests are expected in the run-up to the summit.

The gathering outside city hall took place in parallel with protests by canoeists on the nearby river Alster, while in the port of Hamburg, Greenpeace staged a climate demonstration near a ship laden with coal.

More protests expected

Hamburg, where summit host Chancellor Angela Merkel was born, is a bustling city that is also an anti-establishment bastion of left-wing activists.

Around 30 protests have been scheduled ahead of the summit, and the organisers are hoping for a total turnout of more than 100,000 people.

German authorities are bracing for trouble in Hamburg as they are worried that the protests could turn violent.

The German Federal Crime Office warned that violent G20 opponents could carry out arson and sabotage at infrastructure targets such as the Hamburg harbour and airport, said on Sunday.

"New and creative forms of attack have to be watched out for," the German Federal Crime Office warned, according to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, in the Sunday edition of the daily Bild, warned that any violence "should be nipped in the bud".

"Freedom of assembly is only valid for peaceful demonstrations," he said.

Around 15,000 police will be deployed to protect the summit, in addition to 3,800 officers monitoring airport and train security.

The G20 meeting follows a G7 summit in Sicily a month ago that exposed deep divisions between the United States and other countries on climate change, trade and migration.

Trump later announced he was pulling the US out of a landmark agreement to combat climate change reached in 2015 in Paris.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Bizarre Case of Bashar
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.