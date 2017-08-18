Iran and Afghanistan top 2017 Basel AML Index

Friday, 18 August 2017 13:35
Annual index ranks 140 countries in terms of risk of money laundering and 'terrorism' financing.
Iran, Afghanistan and Guinea-Bissau are the riskiest countries in terms of money laundering and "terrorist" financing, according to a study by a Swiss group.
The Basel Institute of Governance, which works with the public and private sector to counter corruption, released its annual Anti Money Laundering (AML) index on Friday.
It ranked 146 countries by how vulnerable they are to financial risk.
"The Basel AML Index measures the risk of money laundering and terrorist financing of countries based on publicly available sources," the report said.
"As there are no quantitative data available, the Basel AML Index does not measure the actual existence of money laundering activity or amount of illicit financial money within a country but is designed to indicate the risk level, i.e. the vulnerabilities of money laundering and terrorist financing within a country."
Sub-Saharan Africa had the lowest performance in the latest index, with five countries in the list of the 10 riskiest.
In the Gulf region, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) scored the lowest, coming in at number 72 of 146 countries, followed by Bahrain at 81. Kuwait was ranked 90, with Saudi Arabia at 93.
Qatar performed the best in the region, ranked 107 of 146.
Sudan and Taiwan made the greatest improvement in the index, which is in the sixth year since it was started.
Finland was ranked the best, followed by Lithuania, Estonia and Bulgaria.
|Next >
Most Read News
- UN Peacekeeping Forces and Sexual Assault: A Timeline
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS 'wants out' of Yemen war
- Trump decries KKK, neo-Nazi violence in Charlottesville
- Trump again blames 'both sides' for Virginia violence
- US slams allies for violating religious freedom
- Bail denied for suspect in Charlottesville rally death
Donation
Related
- Saudi King Salman invites Qatar pilgrims to Hajj
- Saudi Arabia and UAE 'tried to host' Taliban first
- Emergency teams battle to contain oil spill off Kuwait
- UAE and Bahrain grant Qatar Airways new routes
- Qatar files WTO complaint against trade boycott
- Qatar Airways expected to access new flight routes
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Betrayal of India
|Ludwig Watzal
|Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
|Jacob Hornberger
|‘Anyone but Bibi'
|Uri Avnery
|Education and Ideology
|Lawrence Davidson
|Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
|Sheldon Richman
|Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
|Ben Tanosborn
|End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
|Richard Falk
|He Skinny Repealer
|Will Durst
|China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
|Eve Mykytyn