Who are the detained Saudi businessmen?

A look at the business moguls who have been reportedly held in a major corruption probe by Saudi Arabia.

In a major shake-up by a newly formed anti-corruption committee, a number of senior ministers have been dismissed and nearly a dozen princes detained in Saudi Arabia.

State-run Al Arabiya news channel reported on Saturday at least 11 princes, four current ministers, and several former ministers had been arrested in the anti-corruption probe ordered by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Saudi authorities have not confirmed the names of those detained.

However, 14 former and current ministers, officials and businessmen were mentioned on social media as being among those held.

A close look at the profiles of the reportedly detained business moguls.

Alwaleed Bin Talal

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is a billionaire businessman and owner of Saudi investment giant Kingdom Holding.

With a net worth of $17bn, according to Forbes magazine, he is one of the richest men in the world.

Alwaleed and his company has high-profile shares in ride-sharing firm Lyft, Twitter, Apple, Citigroup and News Corp.

In 2008, the 62-year-old dual national of Lebanon and Saudi Arabia was listed in Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people.

Waleed Ibrahim

Waleed Ibrahim is the chairman of the media group Middle Eastern Broadcasting Company (MBC).

He founded MBC, considered to be the largest private media company in the Middle East and North Africa region, in 1991.

Reknowned for changing the face of Arab media, Ibrahim is regularly featured in the Arabian Business top 50 Power List.

In its 26 years of operation, MBC has expanded to a total of 18 TV channels.

Amr-Al Dabbagh

Amr-Al Dabbagh is the chairman and CEO of Jeddah-based family-owned holding company Al-Dabbagh Group.

He is also the former president of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA).

Dabbagh stepped down from public service in 2012 after two four-year terms at SAGIA with a rank of minister.

Al-Dabbagh Group, which was founded in 1962, is a diversified conglomerate with companies in more than 60 countries.

In 2015, Dabbagh set up the Philanthropy University to provide free online courses in leadership and management for entrepreneurs seeking to bring about social change.

Saleh Abdullah Kamel

Saleh Abduallah Kamel is the founder and chairman of Jeddah-based conglomerate Dallah al Baraka Group.

The multi-sector company focuses on healthcare, environment, food and financial services.

According to Forbes, Kamel has a net worth of more than $2bn.

He is also the president of Al Baraka, the Islamic banking group, which operates throughout the Middle East, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Ibrahim al-Assaf

The incumbent state minister of Saudi Arabia has been in office since November 2016.

Al-Assaf is also a former finance minister and a current member of the board of directors of Saudi oil giant Aramco.

The 68-year-old PhD holder in economics has also held positions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.

Bakr Bin Laden

Bakr bin Laden, 69, is the brother of the late al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

He is the owner and largest shareholder of the Jeddah-based construction company Saudi Binladin Group (SBG).

Among its various national and international projects, the company has been involved in the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Mecca, the contruction of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport, as well as other airports in Cairo, Aden, Doha and Damascus.

Saud al-Dawish

Saud al-Dawish is the former CEO of Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Al-Dawish resigned from his post in 2012 after a three-year term.

Khaled al-Mulhem

Khalid Abdullah Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Molhem is a former director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines, the kingdom's national carrier.

Before his stint at Saudia, Mulhem also served as the president of the Saudi Telecom Company for five years.

He is currently overseeing the family-owned Dammam-based Khaled A Al-Melhem & Bros Company, which operates the sale of sanitaryware and plumbing materials.