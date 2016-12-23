Friday, December 23, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

US supports probe into Afghan VP over alleged assault

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 22 December 2016 12:47

View Comments

State Department backs Afghanistan's investigation into accusations of torture and sex abuse by Abdul Rashid Dostum.

The United States has vowed to support an investigation into allegations that Afghanistan's vice president sexually assaulted and tortured a rival in the face of mounting criticism from Western allies and activists over a pervasive culture of impunity.

Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former warlord who has a catalogue of war crimes attached to his name, is accused of abducting Ahmad Ishchi last month during a traditional game of Buzkashi, or polo with an animal carcass, in northern Jowzjan province.

Dostum allegedly kept Ishchi hostage in his private compound for five days, where he was said to be tortured and sodomised.

"We're obviously deeply disturbed by his unlawful detention and reported mistreatment by Vice President Dostam," John Kirby, the State Department spokesperson, said in a press briefing in Washington DC.

"President [Ashraf] Ghani has called for an investigation into this and we support him in that effort. We certainly welcome the release of Mr. Ishchi."

Afghanistan launched an investigation into the allegations saying it will be "carried out neutrally and independently".

Officials are scrambling to gather evidence after the United States, European Union, Australia, and Canada on Tuesday joined the chorus of calls for a thorough probe.

Ishchi has undergone a medical examination since his release earlier this month at the American air base in Bagram, north of Kabul, local media reported.

Dostum has denied the allegations, but his office said he would cooperate with any investigation.

It added, however, it prefers to "resolve" the matter by the traditional mediation of tribal elders rather than through conventional courts.

Observers are sceptical the government will sack or bring charges against Dostum, who has survived all previous allegations of abuse.

"He is too powerful to be sacked or tried in court," Kabul-based analyst Ahmad Saeedi told AFP news agency.

"The president is under pressure to take action, but he [Dostum] has a lot of support and influence, which the government cannot take lightly."

Despite his human rights record, Dostum was invited to join the National Unity Government in 2014 in a bid by President Ghani to attract the support of his mostly ethnic Uzbek constituency.

The latest controversy has again drawn attention to how Afghan warlords and strongmen operate with impunity, hobbling Western-backed efforts to restore peace and rebuild the nation after decades of conflict.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Stephen Lendman Israeli-Style Seasons Greetings
Stephen Lendman
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn
Uri Avnery Remember Naboth
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
Ludwig Watzal
Lawrence Davidson Racist Nationalism Returns to the Western Political Scene
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn How the Death Penalty Worked in One Case
Eve Mykytyn
William T. Hathaway Trump is the fulfillment of an ancient Chinese curse
William T. Hathaway

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.