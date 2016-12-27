Afghanistan angry over exclusion from security talks

Russia, China, and Pakistan meet in Moscow to discuss "growing ISIL threat" in Afghanistan - the third in a series.

Afghan government officials have reacted to a trilateral meeting in Moscow involving Pakistan, China and Russia to discuss Afghanistan, expressing concern over the absence of Afghan officials in the summit.

The gathering on Tuesday - the third in a series of consultations between Russia, China and Pakistan that has so far excluded Afghanistan - is likely to deepen worries that its political leadership is being sidelined in negotiations over the country's future.

Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni, foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, said the Afghan government is not optimistic regarding the outcome of the meeting in the Russian capital.

"Even if such talks are organised with a good will, it cannot yield any substantial results because no one from the Afghan side is there to brief the participants about the latest ground realities," Mostaghni said.

Raising questions regarding the absence of Afghan officials in the meeting, Mostaghni said such meetings without the presence of Afghan officials will not represent a real picture of the situation of Afghanistan.

For their party, Russia, China and Pakistan cautioned that the influence of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group was growing in Afghanistan and that the security situation there was deteriorating.

Representatives from the three countries, meeting in Moscow, also agreed to invite the Afghan government to such talks in the future, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"[The three countries] expressed particular concern about the rising activity in the country of extremist groups including the Afghan branch of IS," Maria Zakharova, the ministry spokeswoman, said, referring to ISIL, also known as ISIS.

She said the three countries agreed on a "flexible approach to remove certain figures from sanctions lists as part of efforts to foster a peaceful dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban movement".

Fawzia Koofi, an Afghan parliament member, says Pakistan should convince the Taliban to come to the negotiating table "so that we have only one enemy to fight, which is the ISIL".

"What we are concerned about is that there is a legitimate elected government that could represent Afghanistan in international and regional talks and we know that without Afghanistan being included, any process will prove to be unsuccessful," she said from Kabul.

"At this stage we have multiple enemies in Afghanistan, therefore our vulnerabilities increase and as a result we cannot defeat our enemies in the country."

The US, which still has nearly 10,000 troops in Afghanistan more than 15 years after the Taliban were toppled by US-backed Afghan forces, was also not invited to the Moscow talks.

Officials in Kabul and Washington have said that Russia is deepening its ties with the Taliban, but Russia has rejected the claims.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last month asked the UN to add the Taliban's new leader to its sanctions list, further undermining a stalled peace process.

A number of Afghan provincial capitals have come under pressure from the Taliban this year, while Afghan forces have been suffering high casualty rates, with more than 5,500 killed in the first eight months of 2016.

An offshoot of ISIL has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the last year.