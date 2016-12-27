Tuesday, December 27, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Afghanistan angry over exclusion from security talks

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 27 December 2016 11:03

View Comments

Russia, China, and Pakistan meet in Moscow to discuss "growing ISIL threat" in Afghanistan - the third in a series.

Afghan government officials have reacted to a trilateral meeting in Moscow involving Pakistan, China and Russia to discuss Afghanistan, expressing concern over the absence of Afghan officials in the summit.

The gathering on Tuesday - the third in a series of consultations between Russia, China and Pakistan that has so far excluded Afghanistan - is likely to deepen worries that its political leadership is being sidelined in negotiations over the country's future.

Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni, foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, said the Afghan government is not optimistic regarding the outcome of the meeting in the Russian capital.

"Even if such talks are organised with a good will, it cannot yield any substantial results because no one from the Afghan side is there to brief the participants about the latest ground realities," Mostaghni said.

READ MORE: US military chief offers assurances to Afghan leaders

Raising questions regarding the absence of Afghan officials in the meeting, Mostaghni said such meetings without the presence of Afghan officials will not represent a real picture of the situation of Afghanistan.

For their party, Russia, China and Pakistan cautioned that the influence of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group was growing in Afghanistan and that the security situation there was deteriorating.

Representatives from the three countries, meeting in Moscow, also agreed to invite the Afghan government to such talks in the future, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"[The three countries] expressed particular concern about the rising activity in the country of extremist groups including the Afghan branch of IS," Maria Zakharova, the ministry spokeswoman, said, referring to ISIL, also known as ISIS.

She said the three countries agreed on a "flexible approach to remove certain figures from sanctions lists as part of efforts to foster a peaceful dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban movement".

READ MORE: Taliban offer 'security' for copper, gas projects

Fawzia Koofi, an Afghan parliament member, says Pakistan should convince the Taliban to come to the negotiating table "so that we have only one enemy to fight, which is the ISIL".

"What we are concerned about is that there is a legitimate elected government that could represent Afghanistan in international and regional talks and we know that without Afghanistan being included, any process will prove to be unsuccessful," she said from Kabul.

"At this stage we have multiple enemies in Afghanistan, therefore our vulnerabilities increase and as a result we cannot defeat our enemies in the country."

The US, which still has nearly 10,000 troops in Afghanistan more than 15 years after the Taliban were toppled by US-backed Afghan forces, was also not invited to the Moscow talks.

Officials in Kabul and Washington have said that Russia is deepening its ties with the Taliban, but Russia has rejected the claims.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last month asked the UN to add the Taliban's new leader to its sanctions list, further undermining a stalled peace process.

A number of Afghan provincial capitals have come under pressure from the Taliban this year, while Afghan forces have been suffering high casualty rates, with more than 5,500 killed in the first eight months of 2016.

An offshoot of ISIL has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the last year.

control

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon
Stephen Lendman AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
Stephen Lendman
Lawrence Davidson How to Destroy the Planet
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Don't Send Him!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
Richard Falk
Will Durst Get over it?
Will Durst
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh
Ben Tanosborn Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Fog blankets Asia and Europe

the children of South Sudan

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.