Dozens feared trapped in Jharkhand coal mine collapse

Friday, 30 December 2016 10:36

At least five people killed and 40 others said to be trapped after mine collapses in eastern Indian state.

At least five people have been killed and up to 40 others are feared trapped inside a coal mine in the Indian state of Jharkhand after a section of the mine collapsed, local media reported.

Officials said a part of the mine in the Godda district caved in on Thursday, leaving more than 40 people trapped under rubble.

Officials said that rescue operations had to be delayed until Friday morning because of bad weather, including poor visibility due to fog.

Raghubar Das, chief minister of Jharkhand state, said he was "monitoring the situation closely" and that he had "asked concerned officials to intensify rescue operations".

Dozens of vehicles and machinery were covered and trapped under piles of debris, officials said.

The mine is operated by the government-owned Eastern Coalfields Limited.

Officials said that more than 250 metres of mine collapsed as the workers headed towards the exit gate at about 7:30pm local time on Thursday. There was no immediate explanation for the collapse.

Jharkand is one of India's poorest states. Almost 40 percent of its population lives beneath the poverty line while more than half of the states' districts have poverty levels that exceed 40 percent.

