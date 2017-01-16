Monday, January 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Turkish cargo Boeing 747 crashes in Kyrgyzstan

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 16 January 2017 09:30

View Comments

Plane attempting to land at Kyrgyzstan's main airport in thick fog crashed in populated area, authorities say.

The crash damaged 15 buildings in the village, said Mukhammed Svarov, head of the crisis management centre at the emergencies ministry, putting the toll at least 32 people after initially reporting 15 deaths.

Medical staff said that six children were among the victims.

At least four pilots on the flight were among the dead, the emergency services ministry said, with one pilot's body yet to be found.

The country's Manas airport has been closed and flights cancelled until evening at the earliest, airport authorities said.

ACT Airlines said in a statement that the plane involved in the crash belonged to its fleet.

Kyrgyz authorities earlier on Monday had stated that the aircraft belonged to Turkish Airlines, a claim the company denied.

ACT Airlines said it was "deeply saddened" by the accident and noted that "the cause of the accident is unknown."

Around 43 houses were damaged by the crash, according to the emergency services ministry.

"The plane crashed into the houses, it killed entire families," one eyewitness told AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There's nothing left of the houses, people were killed with their whole family, their children. Many people were sleeping."

Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov was heading a specially-appointed government commission to probe the crash and the country's state prosecutor also opened an investigation.

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev cancelled his visit to China to return to Bishkek, according to Kyrgyz media.

Authorities said the country will observe a day of mourning on Tuesday.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.