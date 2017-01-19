Thursday, January 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

India school bus crash kills at least 15 children

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 19 January 2017 10:46

View Comments

At least 15 children killed and several others wounded after speeding truck collides with school bus in Uttar Pradesh.

At least 15 children were killed and several others wounded after a speeding truck collided with a school bus in northern India.

NDTV, a privately run TV channel, said there were around 30 children on board, aged between seven and 10 years old.

The NDTV report said that the school bus driver died instantly while the truck driver was admitted to hospital.

Javeed Ahmed, a senior police official, said the children were on their way to a school in Etah town, Uttar Pradesh state, some 270km southeast of New Delhi.

Police said it was not clear what had caused the vehicles to crash although collisions are a common occurrence on winter mornings, when northern India is frequently blanketed with thick fog.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to the victims' families.

"Anguished by the tragic accident in UP's Etah district," he said. "I pray for those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest."

Nearly 150,000 people were killed across India in road accidents last year, an average of 400 a day, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.