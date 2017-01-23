Monday, January 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Maryam Safdar named in Panama Papers as beneficiary

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 23 January 2017 09:17

View Comments

German daily publishes leaked documents to support claim that Maryam Safdar is beneficiary of an offshore company.

The daughter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been proved to have been involved in the Panama Papers scandal, a German newspaper said, as it backed up an earlier claim. 

German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung on Monday posted documents on Twitter confirming that Maryam Safdar is the beneficial owner of offshore companies named in Panama Papers.

MWC News searched the database of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) that includes 11.5 million documents leaked from the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, and found Safdar's details.

Safdar was listed as the beneficiary of Nescoll Limited, an offshore company registered in British Virgin Islands. Her brother Hussain Nawaz Sharif was listed as the signatory.

Allegations of corruption against the Sharif family are being heard in Pakistan's Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Sharif told the court in a written submission last year that the leak was not the proof against him, as his children were not his dependents.

He said he was not holding any offshore companies. Sharif also claimed that he had paid tax and declared all of his assets in 2013.

The Panama Papers leak revealed how Mossack Fonseca allegedly helped current and former world leaders, as well as businessmen, criminals, celebrities and sports stars, evade or avoid tax via anonymously-owned shell companies and offshore accounts.

The story garnered wall-to-wall coverage and dominated front pages of newspapers across the world.

ICIJ, a non-profit group in the United States, coordinated the reporting with 376 journalists from 109 news organisations and 76 countries poring over the files.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Being There
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn
Will Durst 2017 Resolutions
Will Durst
Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Snow across Mediterranea

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.