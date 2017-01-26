Avalanches kill 10 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

At least 14 people killed, including 10 soldiers, in three separate avalanches in Indian-administered Kashmir.

At least 10 Indian soldiers have been killed in Kashmir when avalanches hit an army post and a patrol along the de facto border, which divides the disputed territory with Pakistan, the army said.

The avalanches buried an army camp and a separate patrol approaching a post on the border known as the Line of Control (LoC) under tons of snow in the remote Gurez area, an army spokesman told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

A total of seven soldiers, who were part of the patrol, were killed, while the avalanche that slammed into the army post left three soldiers dead.

"With the recovery of bodies of four more soldiers from the patrol the toll in the avalanches is now 10," Colonel Rajesh Kalia said following the incident on Wednesday.

"An officer and six other soldiers were rescued despite hostile weather. Bodies of three soldiers from the camp could be retrieved only today (Thursday) morning," he said.

A search for the other missing soldiers was continuing, Colonel Kalia said.

Four members of a single family also died on Wednesday in the same area when the house they were sleeping in was hit by an avalanche. A lone survivor was rescued.

Dozens of Indian and Pakistani soldiers are killed almost every winter by avalanches along the LoC.

In 2012, a massive avalanche in the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 soldiers.

Kashmir is divided between the nuclear-armed neighbours and is a long-running source of tension between them.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been witnessing one of the most severe winters in recent decades, with heavy snow across the territory and temperatures dropping to minus seven degrees Celsius.

The timesofindia.com website reported that high danger avalanche warning have been issued in the area after intermittent snowfall in the last three days.

Meteorologists have forecast more heavy snow across the territory over the next two more days.

Police last week evacuated 80 villagers from Waltengoo Nar - where dozens were killed after a series of avalanches hit the area in 2005 - in the south of Kashmir.