ICRC: Six Red Cross aid workers killed in Afghanistan

Jowzjan governor blames ISIL for deadly assault on convoy carrying supplies to snow-storm-hit areas in country's north.

Suspected ISIL fighters have killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) who were carrying supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, according to government officials.

Another two employees were unaccounted for after Wednesday's attack in Jowzjan province, said Thomas Glass, ICRC spokesperson, adding that the group did not know who was responsible for the attack.

"Devastated by this news out of #Afghanistan," Peter Maurer, ICRC president, said on Twitter. "My deepest condolences to the families of those killed - and those still unaccounted for."

Separately, Lotfullah Azizi, Jowzjan's governor, told Reuters news agency the aid workers were in a convoy that was carrying supplies to areas hit by avalanches when they were targeted by fighters belonging to ISIL, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group.

"Daesh is very active in that area," Azizi said, using an alternate name for ISIL, also known as ISIS, which has made limited inroads in Afghanistan but has carried out increasingly deadly attacks.

Rahmatullah Turkistani, Jawzjan police chief, said the workers' bodies had been brought to the provincial capital.

A search operation was launched to find the two missing ICRC employees.

Zabiullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, said the group was not involved in the attack.

Under attack

Aid workers in Afghanistan have increasingly come under attack amid a surge in violence in recent years.

Speaking from Geneva, ICRC spokeswoman Marie Claire Feghali said that the organisation makes contact "with all the groups that are active on the ground" to ensure safety before carrying out humanitarian work.

"We do not know why our convoy was attacked," she said.

"Our colleagues were on a humanitarian mission to deliver assistance in Jowzjan ... [Our] team there would have made all the contacts and they were in clearly marked ICRC cars."

In January, a Spanish ICRC employee was released less than a month after he was kidnapped by unidentified attackers in northern Afghanistan.

That staff member was travelling with three Afghan colleagues between Mazar-i-Sharif and Kunduz on December 19 when the attackers stopped the vehicles. The other Afghan ICRC staffs were immediately released.

In a recent summary of its work in Afghanistan last year, the ICRC said increasing insecurity had made it difficult to provide aid to many parts of the country.

"Despite it all, the ICRC has remained true to its commitment to the people of Afghanistan, as it has throughout the last 30 years of its continuous presence in the country," the statement said.

In April 2015 the bullet-riddled bodies of five Afghan workers for Save the Children charity were found after they were abducted in the southern province of Uruzgan.