Sunday, February 12, 2017
   
Pakistan's senate boycotts UN event over US visa delay

Sunday, 12 February 2017 14:19

Senate chairman bars senators from visiting the US or meeting any US officials until visa spat has been resolved.

Pakistan is boycotting a United Nations sponsored inter-parliamentary event in the United States, in protest against an "undue delay" in visa issuance by the US to its senate deputy chairman, a statement said.

Pakistani Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani took "serious notice of undue delay in the issuance of visa to deputy chairman of Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri by the US Embassy in Islamabad", said the statement released on Saturday evening. Haideri and fellow Senator Salahuddin Tirmizi were due to fly out of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Sunday,Tirmizi's visa was granted, Dawn reported, but Senate Chairman Rabbani cancelled the trip due to the non-issuance of Haideri's visa in time. Rabbani went further still, barring senators from visiting the US or meeting any US officials until the issue is resolved.

"The Chairman Senate has further directed that no Senate delegation will visit USA unless an explanation to the delay in issuance of Visa to the Deputy Chairman Senate is given by the US Government/Embassy of USA in Pakistan," said the statement.

Haideri belongs to the right-wing religious Jamaat Ulema Islam party's Fazl faction (JUI-F), and has been a senator since 2008, representing the Balochistan district of Kalat in the lower house of parliamentary previously.

The JUI-F and its leader, Fazl ur Rehman, are known for being religiously conservative, following a strict literalist interpretation of Islam known as the Deobandi school. Rehman has several times criticised the US in public and in parliament for its policies in the region.

