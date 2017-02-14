Tuesday, February 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Seven killed in separate Kashmir clashes

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 14 February 2017 11:38

View Comments

Pakistani soldiers, Indian troops and one suspected rebel killed in separate incidents in disputed region.

At least three Pakistani soldiers have been killed by Indian border forces in Kashmir, according to officials in Islamabad, while an equal number of Indian troops and one suspected rebel were gunned down in separate clashes.

The Pakistani troops died early on Tuesday after being wounded overnight, Pakistan's army said in a statement, adding that Indian troops had fired across the Line of Control, a de facto frontier that divides the Himalayan valley between the two countries.

Hours later, three Indian soldiers were killed in a gun battle with suspected rebels in India-administered Kashmir.

One suspected rebel also died in the clash in Bandipora district, the Indian army's Northern Command said.

Renewed violence

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since they won independence from Britain in 1947. Both claim the territory in its entirety.

Several rebel groups have for decades fought the 500,000 Indian troops deployed in the region, demanding independence or a merger of the territory with Pakistan.

The fighting has left tens of thousands, mostly civilians, dead.

The latest violence came three days after four suspected rebels, a civilian and three soldiers were killed in south Kashmir, sparking pro-independence demonstrations that were put down with live ammunition and pellet guns, wounding more than two dozen people.

The disputed region has seen renewed protests and attacks following the killing of a popular rebel commander in July last year.

At least 100 civilians have been killed in the subsequent crackdown, according to health officials.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Immigration Chaos and the Troops
Jacob Hornberger
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.