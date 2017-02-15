Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi dies after Afghan blast

Ambassador Al-Kaabi was critically wounded in Kandahar attack that also killed five Emirati aid workers.
The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Afghanistan died on Wednesday of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month that also killed five Emirati aid workers, the UAE's foreign ministry announced.
"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the martyr of the nation and his duty, the righteous son Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, who gave his pure soul for the sake of humanity," the ministry said in a statement quoted by official news agency WAM.
The diplomats were expected to open a number of UAE-backed projects as part of an aid programme in Afghanistan.
The Taliban denied carrying out the bombing, saying the attack was a result of "internal local rivalry".
|Next >
Most Read News
- US moves to block Salam Fayyad as UN Libya envoy
- Dozens dead as Taiwan tour bus flips over near Taipei
- Syrian rebels and Turkish troops enter ISIL-held Al Bab
- Pakistan: Deadly bomb blast rips through Lahore rally
- Mexico: Massive anti-Trump rallies staged across nation
- Erdogan: Turkish army aims to cleanse Raqqa from ISIL
Donation
Related
- UAE seeks to build human settlement on Mars by 2117
- UN: Coalition air raids kill 18 civilians in Helmand
- Deadly suicide blast strikes Lashkar Gah in Helmand
- Afghanistan: ICRC halts operations after workers killed
- ICRC: Six Red Cross aid workers killed in Afghanistan
- Suicide blast near Kabul Supreme Court kills dozens
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Immigration Chaos and the Troops
|Jacob Hornberger
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman
|That's How It Happened
|Uri Avnery
|‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
|Sheldon Richman
|A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
|William John Cox
|Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
|Allen L. Jasson
|Trump- Boomers' Last President
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Skewered and Plattered
|Will Durst
|Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
|Richard Falk