Wednesday, February 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi dies after Afghan blast

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 15 February 2017 08:31

View Comments

Ambassador Al-Kaabi was critically wounded in Kandahar attack that also killed five Emirati aid workers.

Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi

The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Afghanistan died on Wednesday of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month that also killed five Emirati aid workers, the UAE's foreign ministry announced.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the martyr of the nation and his duty, the righteous son Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, who gave his pure soul for the sake of humanity," the ministry said in a statement quoted by official news agency WAM.

The diplomats were expected to open a number of UAE-backed projects as part of an aid programme in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denied carrying out the bombing, saying the attack was a result of "internal local rivalry".

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Jacob Hornberger Immigration Chaos and the Troops
Jacob Hornberger
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.