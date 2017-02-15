Wednesday, February 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Suicide attack kills five in Mohmand Agency's Ghalanai

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 15 February 2017 10:38

View Comments

Explosion was detonated when two suicide bombers were stopped from entering the tribal headquarters in Mohmand Agency.

A suicide bombing, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban faction, has killed three policemen and two passers-by in the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in northwestern Pakistan, officials said.

The explosion went off at the main gate of the tribal headquarters in Ghalanai, in the Mohmand tribal region, just as the workday was about to start on Wednesday, said Hameedullah Khan, a local government official.

A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group, claimed the attack in a statement sent to media.

Khan, whose office is inside the compound, said the grounds contain homes, offices and training facilities for the local administration and police employees.

The Pakistani army said the bomber was accompanied by another fighter, who tried to force his way into the compound after the explosion went off but that security guards opened fire and killed him.

Hundreds of local residents come daily on business to the tribal headquarters, located 45km outside Peshawar, the provincial capital.

Wednesday's attack, and another suicide bombing that killed 13 in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday, reflect an increase in attacks by armed groups after almost a three-month lull.

The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group claimed the Lahore attack. Seven police officers died in that bombing, including a former chief of the province's counterterrorism department.

A spokesman for the group warned in a statement that the blast was "just the start".

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Jacob Hornberger Immigration Chaos and the Troops
Jacob Hornberger
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.