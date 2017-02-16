Thursday, February 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Blast hits Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sufi shrine

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 16 February 2017 08:45

View Comments

At least 40 killed as ISIL bomber targets worshippers performing ritual, the latest in series of attacks across country.

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

A suicide bomber killed and wounded dozens of Sufi worshippers as they performed a ritual in Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sufi shrine.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack in Sehwan, in Sindh province, via it Amaq website.

Medical workers said that at least 40 people were killed in the blast, and at least 60 were injured.

Sikandar Mandhro, Sindh's health minister, said: "There was a huge crowd gathered there for the [religious gathering] at the shrine, and there was a very big explosion."

"The medical facilities at Sehwan are not equipped to deal with a very big emergency, so our first priority right now is to get help to the wounded."

The closest hospital to the shrine is around 70km away by road.

Eyewitness Nazakat Ali was praying when the bomb exploded.

"The explosion happened, and everyone started running," he said, speaking from a hospital in Sehwan. "We were pushed out, there were so many people. I saw blood. I saw people injured and dead bodies."

Haider Ali, manager of the Sehwan Divine Our, said that police have sealed off the shrine.

"Our security staff heard it," he said. "There are a lot of police and ambulances around now. It's complete chaos."

String of attacks

Hundreds of people, often thousands, gather at the shrine every Thursday to pray and participate in the Sufi tradition of dhamaal - a form of devotional percussion and dance.

In November, at least 52 people were killed in a suicide attack on a shrine to Sufi saint Shah Noorani in Balochistan province, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

Thursday's blast is the latest in a series of attacks across Pakistan since Monday, when 13 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a rally in the eastern city of Lahore.

That attack was followed on Wednesday by a suicide bombing at a government office in the Mohmand tribal area and a suicide attack on government employees in Peshawar, killing six people.

Two police officers were killed on Tuesday while trying to defuse a bomb in the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.