Explosions rock district courts in Charsadda

At least six killed in blasts in town of Charsadda as suicide bombers attempt to enter court premises.
Suicide bombers attacked a court complex in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least six people, police said.
A spokesperson for the Pakistan Taliban Jamaat-ur-Ahrar faction claimed responsibility for the attack in town of Tangi in the district of Charsadda.
At least six people were killed and 15 wounded in Tuesday's attack, according to police and hospital officials at the Tangi government hospital where the wounded are being treated.
Three suicide attackers attempted to attack the court, but as they exploded their vests, they were shot dead at the gate, another police official, Sabz Ali, said.
Police sources said a search operation was launched in the area following the blast. That search has now been completed and the area was deemed clear.
A wave of recent attacks has gripped Pakistan. Over the past 10 days, a string of bombings has killed more than 100 people.
In one of the attacks last week, dozens of worshippers gathered at a famed Sufi shrine were killed when an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group's suicide bomber walked into the shrine's main hall in the southern Sindh province and detonated his explosives. The death toll from that attack has since risen to 90.
The shrine bombing prompted a countrywide crackdown by security forces targeting armed groups and their hideouts.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Trump declares media 'the enemy of the American people'
- Geneva talks unlikely to focus on transition in Syria
- Pakistan mourns attack victims as security stepped up
- Social media mocks Trump for making up Sweden attack
- Ukraine truce renewed at Munich security conference
- Explosion hits Viransehir in Turkey's southeast
Donation
Related
- Chaos follows Pakistan-Afghanistan border closure
- Afghan snowstorms death toll jumps
- Pakistan mourns attack victims as security stepped up
- Army kills '100 terrorists' after Sehwan shrine blast
- Militants put half-hearted Pakistani counter-terrorism at crossroads
- Blast hits Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sufi shrine
Featured_Author
Opinion
|How did it Start?
|Uri Avnery
|The Trumpish Cabinet
|Will Durst
|Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
|Jacob Hornberger
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman
|‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
|Sheldon Richman
|Dysfunction in the White House
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
|William John Cox
|Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
|Allen L. Jasson