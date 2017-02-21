Tuesday, February 21, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Explosions rock district courts in Charsadda

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 21 February 2017 12:34

View Comments

At least six killed in blasts in town of Charsadda as suicide bombers attempt to enter court premises.

Suicide bombers attacked a court complex in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least six people, police said.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Taliban Jamaat-ur-Ahrar faction claimed responsibility for the attack in town of Tangi in the district of Charsadda.

At least six people were killed and 15 wounded in Tuesday's attack, according to police and hospital officials at the Tangi government hospital where the wounded are being treated. 

Three suicide attackers attempted to attack the court, but as they exploded their vests, they were shot dead at the gate, another police official, Sabz Ali, said. 

Police sources said a search operation was launched in the area following the blast. That search has now been completed and the area was deemed clear.

A wave of recent attacks has gripped Pakistan. Over the past 10 days, a string of bombings has killed more than 100 people.

In one of the attacks last week, dozens of worshippers gathered at a famed Sufi shrine were killed when an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group's suicide bomber walked into the shrine's main hall in the southern Sindh province and detonated his explosives. The death toll from that attack has since risen to 90.

The shrine bombing prompted a countrywide crackdown by security forces targeting armed groups and their hideouts.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.