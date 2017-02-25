Mosque ambush kills 10 police in northern Afghanistan

Taliban claims responsibility for deadly attack in Jowzaz province as officials blame ISIL.
Ten police officers and the wife of a commander have been killed in an ambush outside a mosque by Taliban fighters in northern Afghanistan.
Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman for the Jowzjan provincial governor, said on Saturday the police officers were attacked on Friday as they were coming out of the mosque.
The wife of the police commander heard about her husband being shot and rushed to the scene, where she was also killed in Sardar village of Darzab district, Ghafori said.
Officials blamed the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) for the deadly attack.
However, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for Taliban, said on Twitter his group killed the policemen and captured the village.
It wasn't possible to independently confirm either claim.
ISIL-linked fighters have been active in Afghanistan's eastern regions, but have recently begun operating in the north of the country as well.
In Jowzjan province earlier this month, ISIL was blamed for killing at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross who were carrying supplies to areas hit by deadly snowstorms. Another two staff remain unaccounted for.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Protests after Anaheim policeman drags teen, fires gun
- UN decries Israel's West Bank demolition order
- New earth-like exoplanets discovery 'best bet' for life
- Philippine court orders arrest of senator Leila de Lima
- Amnesty: Toxic fear mongering pushing back human rights
- Calls for calm ahead of anti-migrant Pretoria rally
Donation
Related
- Chaos follows Pakistan-Afghanistan border closure
- Afghan snowstorms death toll jumps
- Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi dies after Afghan blast
- UN: Coalition air raids kill 18 civilians in Helmand
- Deadly suicide blast strikes Lashkar Gah in Helmand
- Afghanistan: ICRC halts operations after workers killed
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Great Rift
|Uri Avnery
|In Defense of Extreme Cosmopolitanism
|Sheldon Richman
|The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
|Jacob Hornberger
|Fake News Prez
|Will Durst
|America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
|Ben Tanosborn
|Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman
|Dysfunction in the White House
|Lawrence Davidson