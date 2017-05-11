Thursday, May 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Wall collapse kills guests at Bharatpur wedding

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 11 May 2017 10:18

View Comments

Guests were taking shelter from a dust storm in the state of Rajasthan when the wall collapsed, police said.

At least 22 people were killed at a wedding party in western India after a wall collapsed on the guests, police said.

The guests had taken shelter from a storm under a tin shack that adjoined the wall when it collapsed late on Wednesday, local police officer Anil Tank told AFP news agency.

"The wall and a tin shed attached to it at the marriage venue collapsed due to a storm," said Tank, superintendent of police in Bharatpur, the district of Rajasthan state where the incident occurred, nearly 200km south of the capital New Delhi.

The death toll included at least four children. Another 28 people were injured and have been taken to hospital, Tank added.

"The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals immediately and treatment was administered. One injured has been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur," said Tank. 

"We worked through the night," a rescue worker told India TV.

"We tried to rescue as many people as possible, the scene was horrific," the rescuer added.

Rajasthan is one of India's most arid states but suffers frequent dust storms during the hotter months.

A heatwave has swept across many parts of India in recent weeks, with temperatures reaching 44C in New Delhi.

Building collapses are common in India, where high demand for housing and lax regulations have encouraged some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorised extra floors.

In 2013, a building being constructed illegally in Mumbai caved in, killing 74 people in the country's worst building collapse in decades. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.