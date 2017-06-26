Monday, June 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Mongolians pick president in uncertain time

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 26 June 2017 07:36

View Comments

Ballots cast in presidential election dominated by allegations of corruption against backdrop of economic turmoil.

presidential election

Voting is under way across Mongolia's cities, townships and prairies, as the country chooses a new president amid worries about corruption and economic turmoil.

Most voters expect a two-horse race between the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) candidate Miyeegombo Enkhbold, the former mayor of capital Ulaanbaatar, and former martial arts star and property tycoon Khaltmaa Battulga of the outgoing president's opposition Democratic Party.

But Sainkhuu Ganbaatar of the breakaway Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party (MPRP) could win enough votes to trigger the country's first-ever runoff.

All three presidential candidates were embroiled in corruption allegations, prompting some voters to leave their ballot papers blank in protest on Monday. 

"I really wanted to participate, and do something, but I didn't want to vote for any of the three candidates," Khishigjargal, a 22-year old translator, said after leaving her ballot blank at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar.

"In the end, if enough people vote blank there could be another election," she told Reuters news agency.

Resource-rich and landlocked Mongolia is a parliamentary democracy and elected a new government last year.

It was once Asia's fastest growing economies, but in recent years it has struggled with mounting debt after foreign investment and commodity export earnings collapsed.

The new government secured a $5.5bn loan from the International Monetary Fund in May after implementing austerity measures.

All three candidates promised to pull Mongolia out of financial crisis, restore its stagnant economy to its former "boom" status, and reassess ties with neighbours, including China, which purchases 80 percent of its exports.

The economy was 66-year-old herder Osorjamiin Ereenetuvshin's top concern. 

"The most important issues to me are the country’s prosperity, the people's prosperity, and pollution," he said near a polling booth in a yurt outside Ulaanbaatar.

Some voters said they heard little about unemployment and jobs - their top concerns, as candidates focused their campaigns on their opponent's alleged shady pasts.

Among the accusations were a $25m scheme to sell government posts, hefty offshore accounts and a clandestine donation from a member of a South Korean church - all of which the candidates have denied.

Daram Erdebayar, a 61-year-old retired teacher, had previously been loyal to the MPP, but decided to support Battulga after a recording surfaced in which Enkhbold and other MPP officials were allegedly discussing a plan to hand public jobs to the highest bidders.

Lantu Erdenechimeg, a 50-year-old government official, said he voted for Enkhbold because of his unity pledge. 

"For me, the most important things are solidarity and unity, which are more important than party divisions."

Zunduv Gombojav, a 60-year-old unemployed disabled man, was disillusioned with the two main parties.

"Ganbaatar is the only one who speaks the voice of the regular people of Mongolia," he told AFP news agency. 

"For 27 years, we have chosen the two largest parties, but they have done nothing."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Gilad Atzmon The Goyim Know
Gilad Atzmon
Sheldon Richman Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Enjoying summer in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.