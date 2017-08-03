Casualties reported in attack on convoy in Kabul

Thursday, 03 August 2017 12:47
Convoy of foreign forces targeted in Afghanistan's capital in the latest attack to strike the country.
Reports say at least three civilians have been killed and others wounded in a suicide attack on a convoy of foreign forces in the Afghan capital, Kabul.
The reports also say American soldiers are among those wounded.
Afghanistan's Tolo News said Thursday's attack occurred in Kabul's Qarabagh district.
The bombing is the latest episode in a week of violence for the war-torn country.
On Wednesday, two US soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber who targeted a convoy of foreign forces in the southern province of Kandahar.
Dozens of people were killed in a suicide attack at a packed Shia mosque in the western province of Herat on Tuesday.
Meanwhile on Monday, a suicide bombing and gun attack claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group on the Iraqi embassy in the capital killed two Afghan employees.
